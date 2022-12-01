The St. Vincent men’s basketball team returned to action after a one-week hiatus, traveling to Waynesburg for a President’s Athletic Conference matchup Wednesday, where the Bearcats came from behind defeating the Yellow Jackets 63-57.

Shemar Bennett led the way for St. Vincent recording a double-double, scoring 19 points while grabbing 15 rebounds. Bennett shot 8-13 from the field en route to his double-double. Andrew Reed finished in double figures as well, scoring 10 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Reed was a crisp 7-8 from the free throw line. Jaden Gales was the third Bearcat in double figures, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

