St. Vincent rolled up 517 yards of total offense and 27 first downs to comfortably defeat Bethany College, 36-7, in the 2022 regular-season finale at a rainy Chuck Noll Field Saturday.

St. Vincent quarterback Brady Walker celebrated his senior day in fine fashion, completing 19 passes for a season-high 322 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Molayo Irefin made five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns, including a 90-yarder midway through the first quarter, while also adding a rushing score. Sophomore running back D.J. Gray Jr. eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the second consecutive week, with 24 carries for a career-high 140 yards.

