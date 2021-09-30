When the Ligonier Valley football team lines up against Steel Valley on Friday night, the Rams — set to take the field minus three key starters because of injury — will need to show their mettle in order to triumph over the Ironmen in a WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference opener between two of the district’s remaining 16 undefeated teams.
Ligonier Valley head coach Roger Beitel confirmed that junior quarterback/defensive back Haden Sierocky, senior tight end/linebacker Miles Higgins, and senior wide receiver/defensive back Ryan Harbert are out of the Rams’ lineup ahead of their 7 p.m. clash at Steel Valley on Friday.
“Honestly, in my 18 years as a head coach, we’ve never had to deal with this many injuries to so many key guys,” Beitel said. “Literally week after week, and they’re all just freakish things.”
Sierocky (arm) and Higgins (knee) were already sidelined with injuries during last Friday’s 62-12 non-conference win versus Carrick, during which Harbert also suffered an arm injury.
But the 5-0 Rams are not wallowing in their injury misfortunes. Instead, they are embracing a “next man up” mentality in the face of adversity.
“We’re preparing our kids to play to the best of their abilities and the best of our abilities,” Beitel said. “Everyone is responding, and our practices have been fantastic. I have not seen any sign of ‘poor me’ whatsoever.”
While Ligonier Valley will certainly make positional adjustments to account for these injuries, Beitel emphasized that the injured players were starters for a reason.
“Those are positions that they’ve earned through a variety of different assessment tools,” he said. “It’s unfair to say, ‘Hey you’re going to replace this guy.’ Because what I think our coaching staff does very well is we’re going to get the best 11 kids on the field that are going to help us win. And we are going to try to fit them in and play to their strengths.”
Beitel pointed out two players who stepped up to make big defensive plays against Carrick last week — juniors Jesse Turner and Bruce Kreiger. Turner had six tackles, including three for loss and two sacks, while Kreiger also had six tackles. Both players will take on bigger roles given the team’s injuries, Beitel said.
The Rams put on another impressive defensive display last week, limiting Carrick to just 37 yards of total offense. Ligonier Valley had 15 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Senior defensive end Jacob Hay enjoyed a big night with two sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries, taking one 25 yards into the end zone to extend the Rams’ first-half lead.
Against Steel Valley, the Rams defense will be tested against senior NiJhay Burt, one of the top running backs in the WPIAL. In just four games, Burt has rushed for 779 yards. He ran for 200 yards on nine carries during Steel Valley’s 42-6 win against Brentwood last week, scoring four touchdowns.
“He’s one of the best running backs in the state,” Beitel said. “He’s a hard runner. He’s tough; he can fly. And for our defense, our big thing is let’s eliminate big plays. And then when we have an opportunity to force a fumble or get tackles for losses, then that’s what we hope the defense can do.”
Beitel expects Steel Valley to run the ball often. While Ligonier Valley’s big defensive plays come from its pass rush and secondary, Beitel is hoping to contain the Ironmen’s ground game to force them to throw the football in long situations.
Steel Valley is 4-0. The Ironmen edged Clairton of Class 1A, 14-12, in Week One, before blanking East Allegheny 34-0 the following week. Steel Valley defeated Keystone Oaks, 32-13, prior to last week’s win over Brentwood, outscoring their opponents 122-31 in four games.
Offensively, the Rams will once again turn to backup quarterback Broderick Schreyer to command the offense. Last week, Schreyer went 4-of-6 for 46 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Nick Beitel ran for 122 yards on nine carries, with three touchdowns. Matthew Marinchak reached the end zone twice, catching a pair of scores.
Beitel anticipates Khorter Drury and George Golden picking up expanded roles offensively.
“Those are the guys we have, and we’re preparing them the best we can; that’s all we can ask for,” Beitel said. “And I know their effort will be there. That’s not something that I would ever question with our football teams is the effort.”
With last week’s win guaranteeing the Rams finish at least a .500 record, Ligonier Valley broke a school record for consecutive non-losing seasons at seven. Ligonier Valley, playing its second season back in the WPIAL, previously set the mark for consecutive non-losing seasons at six in the abbreviated 2020 season, during the Rams’ first year back in the WPIAL. That surpassed the previous mark held twice by Beitel in addition to J.D. Jones.
“I think it says a lot about our kids and our program as a whole,” Beitel said. “That’s one of those things that I’m really proud of. Because anyone can have one good team, you can have that splash in the pan you might say. But to have this type of consistency over a long period of time, that says an awful lot.”
Despite the injuries, the Rams remain optimistic, and Beitel often reminds his team that they still have an opportunity to play football on Friday nights.
“And the kids that we have on the field, and those that are eligible to play, those are the ones that deserve our full attention,” he said. “And we’re going to forge ahead with whoever we have.”
