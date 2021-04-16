Julia Battaglia led the Greater Latrobe girls’ lacrosse team to a 19-1 victory against host Taylor Allderdice during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game played on Thursday.
Battaglia scored four goals, while Carolina Walters followed with three goals and two assists. Mary Blycheck also scored three goals, while Ryley Quinn found the back of the net twice and posted one assist. Sarah Matsko posted a goal and two assists, while Taylor Desko, Alexa Jogun, Abby Kostic, Madison Vlazanko, Maria Lazzaro and Bridget McHugh also scored for the Lady Wildcats.
Junior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina stopped one of two shots on goal, as Greater Latrobe converted 19 of 26 shots, had 36 ground ball controls, four interceptions and 17 draw controls to just four for Taylor Allderdice.
Greater Latrobe (3-2, 3-4) is back in action, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Upper St. Clair at Rossi Field.
