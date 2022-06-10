Tomorrow, Saturday, June 11, begins the opening day for bass season in Pennsylvania. Just like trout season, fishers will be heading to the water basins to see if they can be blessed with prize catches.
It may be helpful to note the following information to help one catch more fish.
Different than trout, movement and noise are the two tickets to catching bass and not coming home empty-handed. Bass are curious creatures. They are very territorial. If anything moves within their space, they’re going to attack it. I’m not saying still bait-like worms won’t make them bite, but it doesn’t draw a fish’s attention as a moving target, for example.
Lures are the better choice when it comes to selecting the right one. Why do fish go after them? There are a number of reasons. Number one, if a bass is hungry, it’s all ready to gulp something down to satisfy its appetite. Hunger-based strikes account for about a third of all the strikes in a year and about 35% of those come when fishing in the early morning or late afternoon hours. Repeat one’s action and see if one doesn’t tag a fish on the second throw. If one makes a fish angry enough, it will do anything to get rid of the problem.
If one throws a lure near a nesting fish, it has a protective instinct to protect the beds. A sure motivation for strikes, particularly in deep-structure situations is competition among bass that are schooled together. When they are together this way, all it takes is one bass to trigger the others’ interest that what’s causing the raucous may be a meal in waiting. Before one knows it, a feeding frenzy may take place.
Bass are created with killer instincts. If lures go by them and they are a bit large for the small fish, it may go after the lure anyway if nothing more than to kill it. Another reason bass strike is out of sheer ignorance. Could it be that one is fishing in a remote area where bass may be found that have never seen the actions of a lure disrupting the placidity of a calm pool where these fish are hanging out?
There are so many popular lures on the market today, from hard baits to the soft plastic imitation look-a-likes from a Hula Popper to a wacky rig. Attached to a weighted hook, one can move these artificial manmade creations all through the water hoping there are bass in the vicinity. If they are at home, the lure’s actions will call attention to these underwater species enough to make a fish think, “Here comes dinner,” and the rest is history.
According to the website yourbassguy.com, “Bass lures come in so many different colors, styles, shapes, and purposes, that it is hard not to want one of each.”
Nowadays, the fishing industry has manufactured lures that are designed to look like the food bass would like to eat. Highly in demand are crankbaits. They are usually filled with BBs to create a sound of rattling as they pass through the water. The writer’s favorite is Strike King’s Square Bill. He (or she) considers it to be the best. It, however, does not have any BBs in them. They are said to go through the water very quietly. The square lip prevents it from snagging and is perfect when a fish wants an extra wiggle.
Topwater lures are made in such a way that when dragged through the water, they look like a scared injured or prey animal. These lures sit on top of the water. The writer recommends the Rebel Pop R Triple Threat as the top pick in this category. It comes in three top-selling color patterns, is effective on a fast or slow retrieve and produces some thrilling surface strikes.
Spinnerbaits are my favorite lures. I have always done well using this bait. I even nailed a pike while fishing the Conemaugh River.
These baits are essentially a metal blade that is attached to a hook and swivel arm. Here again, the writer recommends the Strike King Finesse KVD Spinnerbait. It has a double-blade spinner for all-around spinner bait fishing. It comes in 10 colors, is curved on the base and sides, and is level at the top which blends well while fishing in most fishing positions.
