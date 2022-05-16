The WPIAL on Friday announced its 2022 baseball and volleyball playoff seedings.
In 5A baseball, Greater Latrobe (12-7, 8-2) will face Thomas Jefferson (13-6, 6-4) on May 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Hempfield Area High School in the opening round of the baseball playoffs.
Derry Area (11-6, 6-4) will travel to Highlands High School on May 17 to take on New Brighton (10-5, 6-4) at 4:30 p.m. of a 2A contest.
On May 17, Greater Latrobe will head to Upper St. Clair High School for a opening-round 3A boys volleyball match with Upper St. Clair with a start time of 7:30 p.m.
At Hempfield Area High School on May 17, Derry Area will see Trinity at 6 p.m. for a 2A opening-round match.
This adds to the softball and lacrosse playoff games that were announced on May 12.
Greater Latrobe (9-4, 7-3) matches up against West Allegheny (12-4, 10-2) in the opening round of the 5A softball playoffs. The match is at North Allegheny High School with a start set for 6 p.m.
Derry Area (3-10, 2-6) opens the 3A softball playoffs at Norwin High School on May 17 with a start of 3 p.m. The Trojans are set to face the Southmoreland Scotties (11-3, 7-3).
In 2A softball, Ligonier Valley (14-3, 12-0) will see Bentworth (4-9, 4-8) on May 18 at Norwin High School with a start time of 5 p.m.
In girls lacrosse, Greater Latrobe will travel to Fox Chapel to face the Foxes in the opening round of the 3A playoffs on May 17 at 7 p.m.
