20220425-GLBaseBasciano.jpg

Dante Basciano edges to third base during a Wildcats’ game last year against Peters Township.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Greater Latrobe varsity baseball seized victory in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off fielder’s choice at the end of the game Wednesday to topple the Kiski Area Cavaliers.

The game was tied at 6-6 with the Wildcats batting in the bottom of the seventh when Jacob Smith got Dante Basciano to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.

