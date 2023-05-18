Greater Latrobe varsity baseball seized victory in dramatic walk-off fashion, thanks to a walk-off fielder’s choice at the end of the game Wednesday to topple the Kiski Area Cavaliers.
The game was tied at 6-6 with the Wildcats batting in the bottom of the seventh when Jacob Smith got Dante Basciano to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.
Eli Boring collected four hits in four at bats to help lead Greater Latrobe to victory. Boring singled in the first, singled in the third, doubled in the fifth and singled in the seventh. In the first inning, Greater Latrobe got their offense started when Lebryn Smith got Jacob Cramer to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored.
After the Cavaliers scored one run in the top of the second, Latrobe answered with one of their own. Kiski scored when Dimitri Spagnola singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. The Wildcats then answered when Erik Batista singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Logan Bradish was the winning pitcher for Greater Latrobe. The pitcher allowed four hits and three runs over five innings, striking out seven.
Riley Smith threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen. Smith took the loss for Kiski Area. The righty surrendered two runs on one hit over two-thirds of an inning, walking one. Smith started the game for the Cavaliers. The righthander allowed nine hits and five runs over 5.2 innings, striking out six Wildcats.
Boring and Louie Amatucci had multiple hits for Greater Latrobe. Boring led Greater Latrobe with four hits in four at bats. Smith went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead Kiski Area in hits.
