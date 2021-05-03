Bardine’s picked up a pair of victories, while Cooperstown won its first game of the season during Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action this weekend.
Derry Ukes also won over the weekend.
Bardine’s downed by 11 runs before scoring a 10-run win against Frontier Club. Cooperstown routed VFW for its first win but lost against Derry Ukes by 11 runs.
Bardine’s 12,
VFW 1
Bardine’s used a sixth-run inning to break out for an 11-run win against VFW.
Bardine’s scored three runs in the first, led 6-1 through four, and tallied six more runs in the sixth.
Colin Bush led Bardine’s (3-1) at the plate with two doubles and two runs. Tyler Samide and Cam McNichol each singled twice and plated a run. Joseph Razza singled, while Andrew Hantz and Ahmad Ward each crossed three times for Bardine’s, which scored 12 runs on seven hits.
Mason Hrubes collected two hits, including a two-bagger, to guide VFW (1-4) offensively. Jeremy Lazarchik singled, and Dom Cararini scored VFW’s lone run.
Samide earned the win, striking out five and walking zero, while Bryson Hill took the loss, with six strikeouts and eight walks.
Derry Ukes 13,
Cooperstown 2
The score was tied at 2 apiece early on, but Derry Ukes broke out for a five-inning, 11-run win against Cooperstown.
With the score tied, 2-2, after the opening inning, Derry Ukes piled on eight runs in the second and three in the fourth. Derry Ukes outhit Cooperstown, 11-2.
John Washick, Tyler Martin, Peyton Gmuer and Nolan Plummer of Derry Ukes (2-4) each collected two hits and combined to score seven runs. Jake Lloyd doubled and came around twice, while Anthony Monios and Parker Zinkham each singled and scored a run.
Patrick Laughlin and Hank Fligger each singled for Cooperstown (0-6), while Brady Angus and Bryant Dumnich plated a run.
Winning pitcher Tyler Martin struck out four and walked three. Braden Garia suffered the loss, fanning two and walking two.
Cooperstown 12,
VFW 2
Cooperstown used a hot start to nab its first win of the season during a 10-run rout against VFW.
Cooperstown scored three in the first and led 10-2 after three innings, before adding one run in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
Aidan Gray, Owen Teslevich and Braden Garia all singled twice to guide Cooperstown (1-6) at the plate, while combining to score three runs. Bryant Dumnich and Hunter Fligger each singled, combining for three runs, while Brady Angus came around four times for Cooperstown, which scored 12 runs on eight hits.
Dom Cararini doubled and scored a run to pace VFW offensively, while Bryson Hill had a two-base hit and Maddox Mignogna singled.
Hunter Fligger recorded four strikeouts and two walks to pick up the mound win. Ben Tropeano walked four in defeat.
Bardine’s 14,
Frontier Club 4
Ethan Frye went 5-for-5 and helped Bardine’s rally for a 10-run victory against Frontier Club.
Frontier Club led 2-0 after the first inning, but fell behind, 3-2, after two innings complete. Frontier Club tied the score in the top of the third, but Bardine’s broke out for seven runs in the bottom half of the frame to lead, 10-3. Bardine’s outscored Frontier Club, 4-1, over the next three innings.
Frye led Bardine’s (4-2) at the plate with five singles and a run scored. Cam McNichol and Andrew Hantz each singled twice and combined to plate three runs. Luke Bulebosh, Brody Ruman, Tyler Samide and Jackson McMullen each singled and combined for seven runs. Ryan Baughman also singled for Bardine’s, which scored 14 runs on 14 hits.
Cooper Basciano singled twice and scored three runs to guide Frontier Club (5-2) offensively. Jacob Hannah doubled, while Luke Nipar-Smith and Camden Petrunak each singled.
McNichol was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and four walks, while Michael Naggy walked one in defeat.
Cooperstwn 361 210 0 — 12 8 1VFW 011 000 0 — 2 3 3 Doubles: Hill, Cararini (V) Strikeouts by: Fligger-4 (CV); Tropeano-1, Lazarchik-2, Mignogna-1 (V) Base on balls by: Fligger-2 (CV); Tropeano-4, Lazarchik-3, Mignogna-1 (V) Winning pitcher: Hunter Fligger Losing pitcher: Ben Tropeano
Front. Club 201 010 0 — 4 5 3Bardine’s 037 211 0 — 14 14 1 Doubles: Hannah (B); Baughman (FC) Strikeouts by: McNichol-4, Frye-2, Bush-2, Rumon-2 (B); Naggy-0, Hannah-0, Basciano-0, Fulton-0, Michaels-2 (FC) Base on balls by: McNichol-4, Frye-1, Bush-1, Rumon-0 (B); Naggy-1, Hannah-1, Basciano-0, Fulton-2, Michaels-2 (FC) Winning pitcher: Cam McNichol Losing pitcher: Michael Naggy
Bardine’s 300 306 0 — 12 7 1VFW 000 100 0 — 1 3 2 Doubles: Bush-2 (B); Hrubes (V) Strikeouts by: Samide-5 (B); Bry Hill-6, Cararini-4 (V) Base on balls by: Samide-0 (B); Bry Hill-8, Cararini-2 (V) Winning pitcher: Tyler Samide Losing pitcher: Bryson Hill
Derry Ukes 280 300 0 — 13 11 1Cooperstwn 200 000 0 — 2 2 5 Doubles: Lloyd (DU) Strikeouts by: Martin-4, Wasnick-1, Lloyd-4 (DU); Garia-2, Gray-3 (CV) Base on balls by: Martin-1, Wasnick-5, Lloyd-0 (DU); Garia-2, Gray-4 (CV) Winning pitcher: Tyler Martin Losing pitcher: Braden Garia
