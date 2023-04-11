Bardine’s rolled to a 14-3 win on the opening night of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League 2023 season Monday over VFW.
Bardine’s went up 3-0 after the first inning, but VFW rallied to match that score, knotting the score at 3-3 after the opening inning.
The next two innings would see both teams’ offense dry up before Bardine’s would start to right the ship in the top of the fourth when it posted four more runs to take a 7-3 lead.
This time, VFW had no response in the bottom of the inning.
Bardine’s bats remained hot in the top of the fifth as it tallied seven more runs to take a 14-3 lead. VFW, again, had no response as Bardine’s invoked the 10-run mercy rule.
While Bardine’s was racking up the runs, it only had one extra-base hit, a double. VFW had two, one each by Collin Barkley, while Braden Nelson had the other.
Luke Bulebosh earned the win for Bardine’s, striking out two while walking two. Owen Smith came in relief and struck out three and walked one.
Jeremy Lazarchik takes the loss for VFW as he struck out two and walked one. James Rafferty struck out two and walked three in relief.
