It took 10 innings to determine one of the winners during the first night of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoffs.
Bardine’s outlasted Frontier Club in 10 innings and scored a four-run victory to advance in the playoffs. In the nightcap, St. Anthony defeated VFW and also moved on in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoffs.
Bardine’s will square off against St. Anthony, 7 p.m. Tuesday for the right to advance into the semifinals of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoffs. Because there were four teams tied for fifth place, a play-in bracket is taking place.
On Wednesday, the play-in winner will face No. 4-seeded Nakles at 5:30 p.m., while No. 3-seeded Heat Siphon battles No. 2 F.O. Eagles at 8 p.m.
On Thursday, No. 2 F.O. Eagles will battle No. 3 Heat Siphon, while the play-in winner or Nakles will meet top-seeded Cooperstown Vets at 8 p.m.
Friday is an off-day, and the semifinals are set to start on Saturday. No. 3 Heat Siphon will meet No. 2 F.O. Eagles, if necessary, while top-seeded Cooperstown battles the play-in winner or Nakles. On Sunday, the play-in winner or Nakles and Cooperstown play again, if necessary.
The following Monday, July 27, is an off-day, and the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series begins 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, and Game 3, if necessary, is 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
Bardine’s 12,
Frontier Club 8
Bardine’s scored four runs in the top of the 10th to eventually move on in post-season play.
Frontier Club led 8-4 through five innings, but Bardine’s scored four runs in the top of the sixth to eventually force extra innings. The teams went two innings without a run until Bardine’s scored four times in the top of the 10th for the eventual win.
Colin Bush guided Bardine’s at the plate with three hits, including a double and three runs scored. Ahmad Ward singled twice and scored two runs, while Ryan Baughman also provided two hits and a run. Erick Batista and Ashton Beighley both singled and scored for Bardine’s, which scored 12 runs on 10 hits.
Luke Nipar led Frontier Club with three singles, while Anthony Alesi singled twice and scored a run. Roman Darazio doubled and scored twice, while Michael Naggy, Cam Petrunak and Joe Marino all singled and scored for Frontier Club, which produced eight runs on nine hits.
Bush was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and three walks. Dante Basciano suffered the loss with zero strikeouts and five walks.
———
Bardine’s Frontier Club ab r h ab r h
Batista 4 1 1 D Basciano 5 0 0 Sterrett 3 1 0 Darazio 4 2 1 Beighley 3 1 1 Alesi 3 1 2 Bush 4 3 3 Naggy 5 1 1 Ward 4 2 2 Anderson 3 1 0 Rumon 1 1 0 C Basciano 3 1 0 Baughman 5 1 2 Petrunak 3 1 1 Frye 4 0 1 Michaels 5 0 0 McNichol 2 0 0 Marino 5 1 1 McMullen 2 1 0 Nipar 5 0 3 Hantz 2 1 0
Totals 34 12 10 Totals 41 8 9Bardine’s 010 304 000 4 — 12 10 4Front. Club 000 710 000 0 — 8 9 0 Doubles: Bush (B); Darazio (FC) Strikeouts by: Bush-5, Beighley-4, Ward-0 (B); D Basciano-0, C Basciano-0, Nipar-0, Darazio-1, Naggy-1 (FC) Base on balls by: Bush-3, Beighley-4, Ward-2 (B); D Basciano-5, C Basciano-1, Nipar-2, Darazio-4, Naggy-2 (FC) Winning pitcher: Colin Bush Losing pitcher: Dante Basciano
