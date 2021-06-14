Bardine’s and Nakles squared off against each other twice this weekend in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League as the rivals split the two-game set.
Nakles won Saturday’s game by one run before Bardine’s bounced back with a three-run win during a rain-shortened game on Sunday. The two teams are now tied for second place with a 9-7 record.
St. Anthony’s also scored a four-run victory against Derry Ukes.
Bardine’s 4
Nakles 1
Bardine’s took an early lead and held on for a three-run win during a five-inning, rain-shortened game against Nakles.
Bardine’s went ahead, 2-1, in the first inning before scoring runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
Ahmad Ward collected two hits, including a double, and scored twice to lead Bardine’s offensively. Ryan Baughman had a double, while Ethan Frye, Colin Bush, Owen Burket and Leland Weideburg each singled. Bardine’s plated eight runs on four hits.
Tyler Hahn recorded two hits, including a double, while Vince Gaskey and Casey Rupert each singled for Nakles, which scored one run on four hits.
Frye earned the mound win, with seven strikeouts and three walks. Dan Calabrace took the loss, despite striking out six and walking three.
St. Anthony’s 9,
Derry Ukes 5
St. Anthony’s scattered 13 hits during a four-run win against Derry Ukes.
Leading 7-1 after three complete innings, St. Anthony’s held off Derry Ukes, which scored four of the game’s final six runs.
Cason Long and Isaiah Mitchell collected three hits apiece for St. Anthony’s (7-8) and combined to score five runs. Damian Newsome singled twice, while Landon Kodman and Tyler Derk each doubled. Jack Stynchula, Blake Spillar and Donovan each singled.
John Washick singled twice and scored a pair of runs to pace Derry Ukes (7-9) at the plate. Jake Lloyd and Elliot Kintz each doubled, while Anthony Monios singled and scored a run.
Kodman earned the mound win, striking out one and walking six. Lloyd suffered the loss, fanning four and walking none.
Nakles 7,
Bardine’s 6
Nakles broke a 6-all tie in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Bardine’s by one run.
Nakles led 2-0 after the first inning, but the score was tied, 5-5, through four. Both teams scored a run in the fifth, before Nakles plated the winning-run in the seventh.
Dan Calabrace homered — his second this season — and singled, scoring two runs, to lead Nakles (9-6) at the plate. Michael Tortorella collected two hits, including a double, while Vince Gaskey and Tyler Hahn each singled, coming for three runs, while Dominic Durigon had a base hit. Nakles scored seven runs on seven hits.
Ethan Frye, Owen Burket and Tyler Samide all singled twice and combined for five runs for Bardine’s (8-7). Cam McNichol doubled while Colin Bush singled.
Winning pitcher Quardarius Davis fanned four and walked one. Ahmad Ward had three strikeouts and issued four walks in defeat.
———
Nakles 201 210 1 — 7 7 1Bardine’s 022 110 0 — 6 8 1 Doubles: Tortorella (N); McNichol (B) Home Runs: Calabrace (N) Strikeouts by: Davis-4, Gaskey-4, Scarton-3 (N); Ward-3, Bush-6, Baughman-0 (B) Base on balls by: Davis-1, Gaskey-4, Scarton-1 (N); Ward-4, Bush-2, Baughman-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Quardarius Davis Losing pitcher: Ahmad Ward
Derry Ukes 100 110 2 — 5 5 4St. Anthony 421 101 x — 9 13 2 Doubles: Lloyd, Kintz (DU); Berk, Kodman (SA) Strikeouts by: Kodman-1, Long-2 (SA); Lloyd-4, Wasnick-1 (DU) Base on balls by: Kodman-6, Long-1 (SA); Lloyd-0, Wasnick-0 (DU) Winning pitcher: Landon Kodman Losing pitcher: Jake Lloyd
Bardine’s 200 110 0 — 4 8 3Nakles 100 000 0 — 1 4 2 Doubles: Ward, Baughman (B); Hahn (N) Strikeouts by: Frye-7 (B); Calabrace-6, Rupert-1, Williams-1 (N) Base on balls by: Frye-3 (B); Calabrace-3, Rupert-2, Williams-2 (N) Winning pitcher: Ethan Frye Losing pitcher: Dan Calabrace
