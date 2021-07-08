Bardine’s never trailed during a four-run win against St. Anthony’s in a Latrobe Derry-Area Teener League game played Wednesday.
St. Anthony’s rallied in the fifth inning, but Bardine’s held on and added to its lead late to win 8-4.
Also, Heat Siphon took advantage of walks and errors against Nakles en route to a 12-3 win on Tuesday.
Bardine’s 8,
St. Anthony’s 4
Ryan Baughman pitched a complete game with six strikeouts as Bardine’s downed St. Anthony’s by four runs.
Bardine’s (13-12) led 2-0 after the first inning and added four more runs to its lead until St. Anthony’s (10-14) cut the deficit to two, 6-4, in the bottom of the fifth. But Bardine’s added two insurance runs in the final inning to seal a four-run win.
Colin Bush led the attack for Bardine’s with three hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Jackson McMullen had two hits, including a two-bagger, while Ethan Frye and Owen Burket each singled twice. Tyler Samide doubled, and Brody Rumon and Cam McNichol each singled, with the trio scoring two runs apiece.
Damian Newsome doubled, while Landon Kodman, Jack Stynchula, Ethan Haydo and Cole Silk each singled for St. Anthony’s.
Baughman earned the mound win, fanning six and walking one. Kodman took the loss, with two strikeouts and three walks.
Heat Siphon 12,
Nakles 3
Heat Siphon needed just six hits to produce 12 runs and roll past Nakles on Tuesday.
Leading 5-0 through five innings, Heat Siphon (14-10) scored six runs in the top of the sixth en route to a nine-run victory. Nakles (13-12) pitchers combined to issue 16 walks and the team committed seven errors — as Heat Siphon made them pay at the plate.
Preston Donovan tripled and Tyler Fazekas doubled to guide Heat Siphon at the plate. Hayden Smolleck, Roman Fridley, Mason Fridley and Nathan Lemmon each singled. Roman Fridley scored three runs, while Smolleck, Fazekas and Aiden Roach each crossed twice.
Anthony Scarton led Nakles offensively with two singles. Vince Gaskey, Quardarius Davis and Ramone Williams also singled for Nakles, which scored three runs on five hits.
Winning pitcher Lemmon struck out seven batters and walked two. Davis took the loss with three strikeouts and eight walks.
Bardine’s St. Anthony’s ab r h ab r h
Ruman 4 0 1 Young 2 0 0 Baughmn 3 0 0 Long 3 0 0 Frye 4 2 2 Mitchell 3 0 0 Bush 4 2 3 Kodman 3 1 1 Burket 4 0 2 Stynchla 3 1 1 Hantz 0 1 0 Haydo 3 1 1 Ward 4 1 0 Trimble 2 0 0 Samide 3 0 1 Newsme 3 1 1 McNichol 3 2 1 Derk 2 0 0 McMullen 3 0 2 Spillar 1 0 0 Bulebosh 2 0 0 Vacha 1 0 0 Silk 1 0 1
Totals 34 8 12 Totals 27 4 5Bardine’s 210 120 2 — 8 12 1St. Anthony 000 040 0 — 4 5 2 Doubles: Bush, Samide, McMullen (B); Newsome (SA) Strikeouts by: Baughman-6 (B); Kodman-2, Vacha-3 (SA) Base on balls by: Baughman-1 (B); Kodman-3, Vacha-1 (SA) Winning pitcher: Ryan Baughman Losing pitcher: Landon Kodman ———
Heat Siphon Nakles ab r h ab r h
Smollck 3 2 1 Gaskey 4 0 1 R Fridley 3 3 1 Strattn 2 1 0 Fazekas 1 2 1 Davis 2 1 1 Dixon 3 1 0 Calabrce 2 0 0 M Fridley 2 0 1 Scartn 4 0 2 Piper 3 0 0 Willms 3 0 1 Donovn 4 1 1 Durign 2 0 0 Orazio 3 0 0 Rupert 3 0 0 Roach 3 2 0 Amatcci 2 0 0 Lemmon 3 1 1 Chesla 1 1 0 Marsh 1 0 0 McIlnay 0 0 0
Totals 28 12 6 Totals 26 3 5Heat Siphon 101 126 1 — 12 6 0Nakles 000 002 1 — 3 5 7 Doubles: Fazekas (HS) Triples: Donovan (HS) Strikeouts by: Lemmon-7, R Fridley-4, Smolleck-0 (HS); Davis-3, Gaskey-3, Scarton-1 (N) Base on balls by: Lemmon-2, R Fridley-6, Smolleck-0 (HS); Davis-8, Gaskey-4, Scarton-4 (N) Winning pitcher: Nate Lemmon Losing pitcher: Quardarius Davis
