Bardine’s got its first win of the new season of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Wednesday.
Bardine’s defeated St. Anthony’s 6-1. It would be the second inning that provided pivotal for Bardine’s as it tallied four runs in the inning to put it into a lead it would not lose. They would add insurance runs in the third and sixth innings, securing the victory.
The only extra-base hit belongs to St. Anthony’s Cason Long. Tyler Samide had two hits to lead Bardine’s.
Brody Ramon gets the win for Bardine’s, striking out seven with teammate Ahmad Ward striking out six in his relief effort.
