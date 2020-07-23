Bardine’s advanced to the semifinals of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoffs, while F.O. Eagles jumped in front during its own semifinal-round series on Wednesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Bardine’s used a huge rally in the top of the seventh to defeat Nakles and move on to the semifinals of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoffs. Because there were four teams tied for fifth place in the regular-season standings, a play-in bracket took place, and Bardine’s, the No. 5 overall seed, came out of that bracket and moved onto the semifinals.
Also on Wednesday, No. 2-seeded F.O. Eagles knocked off No. 3 Heat Siphon with a big win to open a 1-0 lead in its best-of-three series.
On Thursday, No. 2 F.O. Eagles will look to close out its series, as it meets No. 3 Heat Siphon, 5:30 p.m. at Rosa-Oglietti Park. Also, No. 5 Bardine’s will open its series against top-seeded Cooperstown Vets in the 8 p.m. nightcap.
Friday is an off-day, and the semifinals are set to continue on Saturday. Heat Siphon will face F.O. Eagles, if necessary, while Cooperstown battles Bardine’s in the second game of the series. On Sunday, Bardine’s and Cooperstown play again, if necessary.
Monday is an off-day, and the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series begins 7 p.m. Tuesday. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday and Game 3, if necessary is 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
F.O. Eagles 14,
Heat Siphon 2
No. 2-seeded F.O. Eagles took it to Heat Siphon for a 12-run victory in the opening game of the semifinal-round series between the two teams.
F.O. Eagles scored three runs in the first and twice more in the third and fourth innings for an early 7-0 lead. Heat Siphon scored twice in the top of the sixth, but F.O. Eagles closed the scoring with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Logan Bradish paced F.O. Eagles at the plate with three hits, including a double and three runs. Adam Moreland and Nate Papuga both added two hits, including a double and three combined runs, while Rocco Marino also doubled and crossed. Louie Amatucci and Buddy Young both produced a hit and five combined runs for F.O. Eagles, which put up 14 runs on 11 hits.
Andrew Brack led Heat Siphon offensively with two singles and a run, while Hayden Smolleck singled and scored. Max Kallock also tripled for Heat Siphon, which put up two runs on four hits.
Moreland was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and seven walks. Nathan Cole suffered the loss with two strikeouts and a walk.
Bardine’s 10,
Nakles 7
A seventh-inning rally allowed Bardine’s to advance to the semifinals of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener playoffs.
Nakles led 3-0 through two innings and appeared primed to move on to the semifinals with a 7-1 advantage after six innings. But that’s when Bardine’s struck with nine runs in the top of the seventh to ultimately pull out the three-run win.
Matt Sterrett led Bardine’s offensively with three hits, including a double and a run, while Colin Bush added two hits, including a two-bagger and a run. Cam McNichol singled twice and Erick Batista had one hit and two runs. Ashton Beighley, Ryan Baughman and Ethan Frye all singled and scored for Bardine’s, which scored 10 runs on 12 hits.
Quardarius Davis guided Nakles at the plate with three singles and three runs, while Santino Bryer added two hits and a run. C.J. Voytilla and Mike Tortorella both singled twice, while Vince Gaskey and Koen Fulton both added a hit and a run for Nakles, which put up seven runs on 14 hits.
Baughman was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and zero walks. Tortorella suffered the loss with zero strikeouts and two walks.
———
Heat Siphon F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Kalloch 3 0 1 Myers 3 0 0 Cole 3 0 0 Young 4 2 1 R Fridley 4 0 0 Amatucci 2 3 1 Fazekas 2 0 0 Marino 3 1 1 Lemmon 1 0 0 Bradish 3 3 3 Smolleck 2 1 1 Moreland 4 1 2 Brack 3 1 2 Frank 3 1 0 Piper 2 0 0 Zilli 3 1 0 Orazio 2 0 0 Papuga 3 2 2 Roach 2 0 0 Morford 3 0 1 M Fridley 0 0 0 Dixon 1 0 0
Totals 25 2 4 Totals 31 14 11Heat Siphon 000 002 0 — 2 4 8F.O. Eagles 302 207 x — 14 11 1 Doubles: Marino, Bradish, Moreland, Papuga (F.O.E.) Triples: Kallock (HS) Strikeouts by: Moreland-6, Bradish-0, Papuga-0 (F.O.E.); Cole-2, Smolleck-0, Fridley-1, Lemmon-1, Brack-1 (HS) Base on balls by: Moreland-7, Bradish-0, Papuga-0 (F.O.E.); Cole-1, Smolleck-1, Fridley-2, Lemmon-2, Brack-3 (HS) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Nathan Cole
———
Bardine’s Nakles ab r h ab r h
Batista 4 2 1 Bryer 3 1 2 Sterrett 5 1 3 Davis 4 3 3 Beighley 3 1 1 Calabrace 4 0 1 Bush 4 1 2 Voytilla 2 0 2 Ward 3 1 0 Tortorella 4 0 2 Rumon 3 0 1 Anderson 4 0 1 Baughman 3 1 1 Stratton 3 1 0 Frye 4 1 1 Scarton 4 0 1 McNichol 4 0 2 Gaskey 4 1 1 Hantz 2 0 0 Fulton 2 1 1 Hissem 0 0 0 Hahn 0 0 0 Samide 0 1 0 McMullen 0 1 0
Totals 35 10 12 Totals 34 7 14Bardine’s 001 000 9 — 10 12 2Nakles 210 211 0 — 7 14 3 Doubles: Sterrett, Bush (B) Strikeouts by: Baughman-1, Frye-1 (B); Tortorella-0, Bryer-6, Davis-0, Gaskey-0 (N) Base on balls by: Baughman-0, Frye-4 (B); Tortorella-2, Bryer-1, Davis-2, Gaskey-1 (N) Winning pitcher: Ryan Baughman Losing pitcher: Mike Tortorella
