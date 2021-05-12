Bardine’s scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure a 9-7 walk-off victory against St. Joe’s Club during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Tuesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The score was tied, 1-1, through three innings, but St. Joe’s Club took a 3-2 lead after four complete. Both teams scored four runs in the fifth to make it 7-6. However, Bardine’s produced three runs in the final frame during its two-run win.
Colin Bush had two singles, two runs and an RBI to pace Bardine’s (5-2) at the plate. Ahmad Ward doubled and drove in two runs, while Tyler Samide hit a two-bagger with an RBI. Owen Burket also doubled and drove in a run. Ethan Frye singled and plated three runs, while Brody Rumon singled and drove in a run for Bardine’s, which scored nine runs on seven hits.
Jacob Cramer homered with two RBI to guide St. Joe’s Club (5-3) offensively. Eli Boring and Mason Beeman each singled twice and drove in a run. Dom Rosensteel doubled and drove in two runs, while Jayden Struble singled with an RBI. Jack Jefferey also singled and scored a run for the Owls, who plated seven runs on eight hits.
Ruman was the winning pitcher with no strikeouts and a walk. Losing pitcher Peyton Chismar fanned two and walked five.
St. Joe’s 001 240 0 — 7 8 1Bardine’s 001 143 0 — 9 7 4 Doubles: Rosensteel (SJC); Burket, Samide, Ward (B) Home Run: Cramer (SJC) Strikeouts by: Ruman-0, Samide-1, Ward-2 (B); Chismar-2, Cramer-2, Jeffery-1, Boring-0, Short-0 (SJC) Base on balls by: Ruman-1, Samide-2, Ward-2 (B); Chismar-5, Cramer-3, Jeffery-0, Boring-1, Short-2 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Brody Ruman Losing pitcher: Peyton Chismar
