Bardine’s continues to surge toward the end of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League season. The Meat Links chalked up another win, this time in a close 13-12 contest over St. Joe’s Tuesday.
Jackson McMullen had two doubles to lead the offensive charge for Bardine’s, while his teammates Ryan Baughman, Brody Ruman and Joe Razza each added a double.
St. Joe’s bats were led by Dom Rosensteel with a triple and Eli Boring with two doubles. Jake Losier also doubled for the Owls.
Ryan Baughman earned the win for Bardine’s. He pitched three innings and struck out four and walked one.
Chad Jones got the loss as he went just over five innings, striking out four and walking five.
Bardine’s will next face Heat Siphon on June 30 at 5:30 p.m. St. Joe’s next opponent will be VFW on June 29 at 5:30 p.m.
VFW 10, FOE 1
Although the Eagles took a 1-0 lead after the first half inning of play, VFW responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs of its own to take a lead it would not lose in its 10-1 win Sunday.
VFW added a run in the third, two in the fourth and exploded for four runs in the sixth inning.
Parker Berk recorded two doubles to lead the offense for VFW as teammate John Hugus also had a double. Ethan Goughnour led the Eagles with a double and two hits in three at-bats.
Mason Hrubes struck out six and walked five en route to the win. Jeremy Lazarchik struck out one and walked none in relief.
St. Anthony’s 4, St. Joe’s 3
St. Anthony’s and St. Joe’s battled in a close game that saw the Angels pull out the 4-3 Saturday.
The Angels had all the offense in the first four innings; tallying a run in the first and three more in the fourth.
The Owls sprung to life in the fifth inning, where they got their first run, cutting the deficit to 4-1. St. Joe’s added another run in the sixth and seventh innings, but the rally fell short at 4-3.
The only extra-base hit of the game belonged to St. Anthony’s Cason Young, who smacked a double.
Long also earned helped earn the win from the mound. He struck out eight and walked two in his effort. Damian Newsome struck out two and walked two in relief.
Sam Hochard struck out two and walked two in the losing effort.
FOE 9, VFW 4
The FOE leaped out to an impressive 4-1 lead after one inning and continued to roll in its 9-4 win over VFW Saturday.
The Eagles added another run in the second before their big three-run third inning that pushed their lead to 8-1. They would close out their scoring with another run in the fourth.
VFW plated two runs to cut the lead to 9-4, but that was as close as it would get.
Tyler Smith had the Eagles’ only extra-base hit, a double. VFW had two players record doubles, Mason Hrubes and James Rafferty.
Smith got the win. He pitched just over four innings, striking out 4 and walking none. Ryan Dettling pitched two innings of relief and struck none and walked two.
St. Joe’s 12 Bardine’s 13
ab r h ab r h Rosensteel 5 2 3 Razza 5 3 2 Chismar 6 3 3 Hantz 5 2 2 Boring 4 3 4 Ruman 2 4 2 Short 4 1 1 Baughman 5 3 4 Jones 6 2 5 McMullen 4 1 2 Losier 3 0 2 Bulebosh 6 0 0 Hochard 5 1 1 B.Hantz 2 0 0 Hannah 5 0 0 Burket 5 0 1 J.Short 4 0 1 B.McMullen 4 0 0 Bonomo 4 0 1 Totals 46 12 21 Totals 3 13 13 Doubles: SJ: Boring-2, Losier, Chismar. B: Razza, Baughman, J. McMullen-2, Ruman. Triples: SJ: Rosensteel. Winning pitcher: Ryan Baughman Losing pitcher: Cole Short. ---
FOE 1 VFW 10
ab r h ab r h Smith 2 1 0 Hrubes 1 2 1 McCune 2 0 0 Rafferty 4 2 2 Goughneour 3 0 2 Berk 4 2 2 Hollick 2 0 1 Barkley 4 1 2 J.Papuga 2 0 0 Mignogna 4 1 2 Hoke 3 0 1 Hugus 4 1 3 Legg 3 0 0 Smith 3 0 0 Frye 3 0 0 Lazarchik 2 0 0 Smail 1 0 0 Nelson 3 1 0 Dettling 2 0 0 Nave 3 1 1 Carmote 1 0 0 Totals 24 1 4 Totals 31 10 11 FOE 100 000 0 — 1 4 6 VFW 301 204 0 — 10 11 2 Doubles: FOE: Berk-2, Goughneour. VFW: Hugus. Winning pitcher: Mason Hrubes. Losing pitcher: Peyton Legg. ---
St. Joe’s 3 St. Anthony’s 4
ab r h ab r h Boring 2 0 0 Skwirut 3 0 0 Rosensteel 3 1 1 Young 1 1 0 Jeffery 3 0 0 Long 3 1 2 Short 3 0 0 Newsome 3 0 0 Chismar 2 2 0 Haydo 3 1 1 Losier 2 0 1 Stynchula 3 0 0 Hochard 3 0 1 Trimble 3 1 0 J. Short 2 0 0 Painter 2 0 1 Bonomo 2 0 0 Springbob 2 0 1 Hannah 1 0 0 Theys 1 0 1 Totals 25 3 3 Totals 24 4 6 SJ 000 011 1 — 3 3 2 SA 100 300 x — 4 6 3 Doubles: SA: Long. Winning pitcher: Carson Long. Losing pitcher: Sam Hochard.
VFW 4 FOE 9
