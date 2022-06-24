Bardine’s continues its hot streak, adding another win to its tally as it blanked FOE 8-0 in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game Thursday.
“I think it is now 12 in a row for them,” Bardine’s manager Jason Bush said. “They are playing great baseball. They are starting to find a lot of confidence; they are feeding off of each other. It doesn’t seem like it is the same guy all the time. One guy does a great job one game and another one does it the next game. They are having a lot of fun right now and playing good baseball.”
And Bardine’s wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as the Meats managed to go up 1-0 after the first inning.
It would stay 1-0 until Bardine’s offense struck again in the bottom of the third. With two runners on base, Joe Razza singled to drive in an RBI, making it 2-0. In the next at-bat, Luke Bulebosh hit a single to score another run to extend Bardine’s lead to 3-0.
Bardine’s kept the offense rolling in the fourth inning. Ahmad Ward hit a sac fly to plate a run making it a 4-0 game. Brody Ruman would double later in the inning, driving home two more runs to put the Meats in a 6-0 lead.
Ryan Baughman hit the ball deep to right field in the sixth inning for Bardine’s. FOE’s right fielder misplayed the ball in the sun allowing Baughman on base and driving in an RBI to further the Meats’ lead at 7-0.
Later in the inning, Bardine’s attempted a double steal of second base and home. The runner at second was thrown out, allowing the Meats’ eighth run to cross the plate.
The win moves Bardine’s to 16-4, while FOE falls to 11-10.
“Sometimes when school gets out, you don’t know how kids are going to react, but they can’t wait to get to the field and that is a compliment to them,” Bush said. “We’ve swung the bat really well. I think this is the first time that we’ve played seven innings in a while. The kids have been great. We just got to keep it rolling. We have a few more to go. Hopefully, we will get a good seed and make some noise in the playoffs.”
Bardine’s next hosts Cooperstown on Saturday at 8 p.m. FOE will host VFW on Saturday with a start time of 5 p.m.
