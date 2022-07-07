It was a battle of the top-two teams in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League when Bardine’s and St. Anthony’s took to the field at Rosa Oglietti Field on Tuesday.
And the Meats’ offense continued to fire on all cylinders as it handed the Angels as 11-1 loss.
Bardine’s boisterous bats started early as the Meats tallied four runs in the first half-inning of play.
The Meats would add another three runs in the top of the fourth before the Angels got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning, plating their sole run.
In the fifth and final inning, Bardine’s added another four runs to push its lead to 11-1 and invoking the league’s 10-run mercy rule.
Bardine’s Andrew Hantz had the only extra-base hit, a double.
Ryan Baughman earned the win on the mound as he struck out seven, while walking one.
Cason Young took the loss, striking out five and walking two.
Bardine’s is now 21-4, while St. Anthony’s sits at 20-6.
Cooperstown 10, FOE 4
Cooperstown upended FOE for a 10-3 win Tuesday as the Vets’ offense produced 13 hits.
The game was knotted at 2-all after the first inning. The Eagles took a 3-2 lead after one-and-a-half innings, before the Vets exploded for four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-3 lead and it would be a lead they would not give up.
Adding another four runs in the bottom of the fourth, the Vets extended their lead to 10-3.
FOE mustered another run in the top of the sixth, but it was not enough.
Liam McMahen got the win for the Vets. He struck out three and walked one, while Ryan Dettling suffered the loss. He struck out one and walked none.
---
Bardine’s 11 St. Anthony’s 1 (five innings) ab r h ab r h Razza 1 1 0 Skwirut 2 1 0 A.Hantz 4 1 2 Crimboli 2 0 1 Ruman 3 2 2 Long 2 0 1 Baughman 3 1 1 Newsome 2 0 0 J.McMullen 1 2 0 Haydo 2 0 0 Samide 3 1 1 Young 2 0 0 Bulebosh 3 2 3 Stynchula 1 0 0 B.Hantz 1 0 0 Trimble 2 0 0 Burket 2 0 0 Painter 1 0 0 Wiedeburg 1 0 0 Upole 0 0 0 Ward 1 1 0 Springbob 1 0 0 Totals 23 11 9 Totals 18 1 2 Bardine’s 400 34x x — 11 9 2 St. Anthony’s 000 10x x — 1 2 4 Doubles: B: A. Hantz. Strikeouts by: B: Baughman-7. SA: Long-5. Winning pitcher: Ryan Baughman. Losing pitcher: Cason Long. ---
FOE 4 Cooperstown 10
