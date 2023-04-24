Bardine’s scored 11 runs in the bottom-of-the-first inning as it cruised to a 15-3 win over Heat Siphon in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action Sunday.
Mason Eicher had the only extra-base hit for Bardine’s.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bardine’s scored 11 runs in the bottom-of-the-first inning as it cruised to a 15-3 win over Heat Siphon in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action Sunday.
Mason Eicher had the only extra-base hit for Bardine’s.
On the mound, Luke Bulebosh gets the credit for the win as he struck out six and walked one.
With the win, Bardine’s improves to 4-1, while Heat Siphon falls to 2-1.
VFW 12, Frontier Club 0
Collin Barkley had a home run, while Mason Hrubes hit two doubles and a trip to lead VFW over the Frontier Club Sunday at Rosa-Oglietti Field.
A big six-run second inning helped propel VFW over Frontier Club.
Jeremy Lazarchik takes the win, striking out six and walking none.
VFW improves to 1-3, while Frontier Club falls to 0-3.
Cooperstown 13, Nakles 3
After coming through the first inning knotted at 3-3, Cooperstown took a decided advantage scoring five runs in the bottom of the second to go up 8-3.
It would score five more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Chase Lukon hit a double for Cooperstown. Colton Sanders earned the win by striking out three and walking three.
Cooperstown remains perfect on the year improving to 3-0, while Nakles falls to 0-3
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.