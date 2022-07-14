The sticks were swinging for the Meats of Bardine’s Wednesday in game three of the semifinals against the St. Joe’s Owls in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoffs at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The Meat Sticks posted at least a run in six-of-the-seven innings played to take game three 10-5 and move on to the championship best-of-three series set to start on July 15 at 7 p.m.
Bardine’s bats battled to a 2-0 lead after one inning, the second run coming in dramatic fashion as Ryan Baughman stole home from third base as Joe Razza was caught in a rundown between first and second base.
Bardine’s kept the bats working in the second, Jackson McMullen led off the bottom of the inning with a double. Leland Wiedeburg next singled, scoring McMullen and giving Bardine’s a 3-0 lead after two innings.
The Meats would add another three runs in the bottom of the third to stretch their lead to 6-0.
Bardine’s would add another run in the bottom of the fourth, before St. Joseph’s found its offense in the top of the sixth.
With two outs, Eli Boring hit the long ball to centerfield to get the first run on the scoreboard for the Owls. In the very next at-bat, Dom Rosensteel waylaid a triple to get on base. Chad Jones followed that with a double that scored Rosensteel and cut Bardine’s lead to 7-2.
The Owls would add one more run in the sixth to make it a 7-3 deficit, but Bardine’s responded in the bottom of the inning when Ahmad Ward smacked a home run over the left-field fence to push the Meat Sticks’ lead to 8-3.
Next, Andrew Hantz singled, followed by a Brody Ruman walk.
Then, Baughman unleashed a double to score Hantz and make it a 9-3 game. Razza would sac fly, next, scoring Ruman to give Bardine’s a 10-3 lead.
St. Joe’s fought on in the top of the seventh. After a Jake Losier flyout to right field, Josh Short singled to get on base. Parker Hannah was walked next.
A fielder’s choice by Joey Bonomo advanced the runners a base, setting up a Boring single that would score two RBIs to get the Owls within 10-5 of the Meat Sticks. But, it was as close as the Owls would get.
Ruman earned the win for Bardine’s, striking out four and six walks. Boring took the loss for St. Joe’s.
Bardine’s advances to the championship series Friday and will face St. Anthony’s in a meeting of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League’s top two teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.