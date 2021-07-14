Six players collected multiple hits for Bardine’s during a 15-6 win against Frontier Club in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League wildcard game on Tuesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Fifth-seeded Bardine’s now advances to the semifinals against No. 1 F.O. Eagles at 8 p.m. tonight. Third-seeded St. Joe’s Club faces No. 2 Heat Siphon at 5:30 p.m., also tonight. Both games are the first in a best-of-three semifinal.
Bardines and F.O. Eagles are scheduled to play Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with St. Joe’s Club and Heat Siphon squaring off in the nightcap at 8 p.m.
If necessary, the third and deciding game of the best-of-three series is slated to be played on Friday. St. Joe’s Club is scheduled to face Heat Siphon at 5:30 p.m., while the Bardine’s will meet No. 1 F.O. Eagles at 8 p.m.
The best-of-three Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series is scheduled to begin Saturday or Sunday. The series could run Saturday, Sunday and Monday, if necessary, or Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, if necessary. All games are scheduled to begin, 7 p.m. at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League is slated to hand out its end-of-season awards, 6 p.m. Friday, July 23 before a 7 p.m. All-Star game on the same date.
On Tuesday, Bardine’s pounded out 15 runs on 16 hits, scoring runs in every inning except the sixth.
Bardine’s commanded a 6-2 lead through four innings and added a six-piece in the top of the fifth for a 10-run lead. Frontier Club pulled back four runs in the final inning, but could not chip away further into the nine-run deficit.
Cam McNichol, Jackson McMullen and Ryan Baughman led the attack for Bardine’s each with two hits, including a double, combining for five runs scored. Ahmad Ward, Tyler Samide and Andrew Hantz each singled twice. Brody Ruman singled and scored three runs, while Ethan Frye, Colin Bush and Owen Burket also singled.
Camden Petrunak guided Frontier Club at the plate with three hits, including a double. Cooper Basciano singled twice; Colin Michaels hit a double, and Tyler Bauer singled.
Frye was the winning pitcher. He threw three strikeouts and issued a walk. Ruman and Samide also pitched for Bardine’s.
Basciano took the loss, tossing three strikeouts and a walk.
———
Bardine’s Frontier Club ab r h ab r h
Ruman 5 3 1 Bauer 4 1 1 Baughmn 5 1 2 Bascno 4 1 2 Frye 5 1 1 Hannah 4 0 0 Bush 5 2 1 Naggy 4 0 0 Burket 5 0 1 Petrunk 4 1 3 Ward 5 1 2 Barnhrt 4 1 0 McNichol 5 2 2 Michels 3 0 1 Samide 5 1 2 Fulton 2 0 0 McMulln 5 2 2 Camarte 3 0 0 Hantz 4 0 2 Kuhns 3 0 0 Achmmr 0 1 0 Cottom 1 0 0 Razza 0 1 0 Weidebrg 0 0 0
Totals 49 15 16 Totals 36 6 7Bardine’s 121 260 3 — 15 16 2Front. Club 000 200 4 — 6 7 4 Doubles: McNichol, McMullen, Baughman (B); Petrunak, Michaels (FC) Strikeouts by: Frye-3, Ruman-0, Samide-0 (B); Basciano-3, Michaels-0, Fulton-0, Hannah-1, Naggy-0 (FC) Base on balls by: Frye-1, Ruman-3, Samide-2 (B); Basciano-1, Michaels-3, Fulton-1, Hannah-4, Naggy-2 (FC) Winning pitcher: Ethan Frye Losing pitcher: Cooper Basciano
