Bardine’s advanced in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoffs with a 10-run victory against St. Anthony on Tuesday night at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Bardine’s will now meet No. 4-seeded Nakles, 5:30 p.m. tonight, while No. 3-seeded Heat Siphon battles No. 2 F.O. Eagles in the 8 p.m. nightcap.
On Thursday, No. 2 F.O. Eagles will battle No. 3 Heat Siphon, while Bardine’s or Nakles will meet top-seeded Cooperstown Vets at 8 p.m.
Friday is an off-day, and the semifinals are set to start on Saturday. No. 3 Heat Siphon will meet No. 2 F.O. Eagles, if necessary, while top-seeded Cooperstown battles Bardine’s or Nakles. On Sunday, Bardine’s or Nakles and Cooperstown play again, if necessary.
Monday is an off-day, and the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series begins 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Game 2 is set for 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, and Game 3, if necessary, is 7 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
Bardine’s 13,
St. Anthony 3
Bardine’s went to work early and scored a big 10-run victory against St. Anthony on Tuesday.
Bardine’s scored six runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the second before adding one in the third for a 11-0 lead. St. Anthony scored three times in the fifth and Bardine’s closed the scoring with two in the sixth.
Matt Sterrett paced Bardine’s at the plate with a single and two runs, while Colin Bush, Ethan Frye and Cam McNichol all singled and scored. Ashton Beighley, Ahmad Ward and Ryan Baughman all scored twice for Bardine’s, which scored 13 runs on just five hits.
Wade Boyle registered two singles, while Jake Rosborough singled and scored for St. Anthony, which produced three runs on six hits.
Matt Sterrett struck out seven and walked two for the victory. Tyler Derk fanned one and walked five in defeat.
St. Anthony 8,
VFW 5
A day earlier, St. Anthony advanced to Tuesday’s game against Bardine’s with a three-run victory against VFW. Because there were four teams tied for fifth place, a play-in bracket took place.
St. Anthony opened a 2-1 lead through two innings and led 6-2 after three innings. VFW scored a run in the fourth and both teams scored twice in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Wade Boyle led St. Anthony offensively with four singles and two runs, while Cole Krehlik added three hits, including a double and two runs. Ethan Stotts singled twice, while Jake Rosborough, Joe Coletti and Tyler Derk all singled and scored for St. Anthony, which put up eight runs on 12 hits.
Tyler Mondock singled three times and scored a run to lead VFW at the plate, while Dom Cararini added two hits and a run. Riley Smith, Tony Massari and Jake Albaugh all singled and scored, while John Tropeano also doubled for VFW, which produced five runs on 10 hits.
Landon Kodman fanned four and walked four in the victory. Smith took the loss with five strikeouts and three walks.
St. Anthony Bardine’s ab r h ab r h
Boyle 3 0 2 Batista 2 1 0 Krehlik 3 0 1 Sterrett 2 2 1 Kodman 3 0 0 Beighley 1 2 0 Krinock 3 0 1 Bush 2 1 1 Rosborough 3 1 1 Ward 2 2 0 Coletti 2 1 0 Rumon 0 1 0 Mitchell 2 1 0 Baughman 2 2 0 Derk 0 0 0 Frye 3 1 1 Stotts 2 0 0 McNichol 3 1 1 Spillar 0 0 0 Hantz 3 0 1 Vacha 2 0 1 Hissem 0 0 0 Young 1 0 0 McMullen 1 0 0 Samide 1 0 0
Totals 24 3 6 Totals 22 13 5St. Anthony 000 030 0 — 3 6 3Bardine’s 641 002 0 — 13 5 1 Strikeouts by: Sterrett-7, Baughman-0 (B); Derk-1, Vacha-1, Mitchell-0 (SA) Base on balls by: Sterrett-2, Baughman-0 (B); Derk-5, Vacha-6, Mitchell-1 (SA) Winning pitcher: Matt Sterrett Losing pitcher:Tyler Derk
St. Anthony VFW ab r h ab r h
Boyle 4 2 4 Smith 4 1 1 Krehlik 4 2 3 Stott 3 0 0 Kodman 3 1 0 Massari 4 1 1 Krinock 2 0 0 Albaugh 3 1 1 Rosborough 2 1 1 Mondock 4 1 3 Coletti 3 1 1 Cararini 2 1 2 Mitchell 4 0 0 Bra Hill 4 0 1 Derk 1 1 1 J Tropeano 4 0 1 Stotts 3 0 2 Porterfield 1 0 0 Spillar 2 0 0 B Tropeano 4 0 0 Young 1 0 0
Totals 29 8 12 Totals 33 5 10St. Anthony 114 000 2 — 8 12 3VFW 101 100 2 — 5 10 5 Doubles: Krehlik (SA); J Tropeano (VFW) Strikeouts by: Kodman-4, Boyle-2 (SA); Smith-5, Mondock-0 (VFW) Base on balls by: Kodman-4, Boyle-2 (SA); Smith-3, Mondock-1 (VFW) Winning pitcher: Landon Kodman Losing pitcher: Riley Smith
