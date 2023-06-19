Quality pitching dominated the game Thursday, June 15, as Bardine’s (13-3) topped Frontier Club (1-13) by a 2-1 score in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Bardine’s scored one run in the top of the third inning, and later added an insurance run in the sixth inning. Frontier Club responded with one run in the home half of the sixth inning, but the team was unable to make up the deficit in the 2-1 loss.
Bardine’s was led at the plate by Luke Bulebosh, who went 1 for 2 with one double and one run scored. Teammate Pickle Burket was 1 for 2 as well, scoring one run in the winning effort. Tyler Samide also singled in the game for Bardine’s.
Frontier Club managed to record four singles in the loss. Aaryn Chappel was 1 for 2 with one run scored. Tommy Rennie and Connor Rose were both 1 for 3 in the game, and teammate Kohl Erret was 1 for 2 at the plate.
Winning pitcher Mason Eicher was masterful on the hill for Bardine’s as he allowed one run on four hits in seven innings of work. He struck out five batters and walked three in the win.
Rennie took the loss for Frontier Club as he struck out one batter and walked two. Karter Fulton also made a mound appearance as he fanned three and issued one base on balls. Chappel pitched in the game as well, striking out two and walking one.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.