Quality pitching dominated the game Thursday, June 15, as Bardine’s (13-3) topped Frontier Club (1-13) by a 2-1 score in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Bardine’s scored one run in the top of the third inning, and later added an insurance run in the sixth inning. Frontier Club responded with one run in the home half of the sixth inning, but the team was unable to make up the deficit in the 2-1 loss.

