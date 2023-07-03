Latrobe FOE kept within striking distance Thursday, June 29, before five late insurance runs put the game out of reach in a 17-10 loss to Bardine’s in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.

The Meat Sticks were smoking early with five runs in the top of the first inning for an early lead. After FOE countered with one run in the home half of the frame, Bardine’s plated three in the top of the second and a solo run in the third for a 9-1 advantage. FOE slowly chipped away at the Meat Sticks’ lead with three runs in the home half of the third inning and two more in the fourth to trim the margin to 9-6.

