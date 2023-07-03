Latrobe FOE kept within striking distance Thursday, June 29, before five late insurance runs put the game out of reach in a 17-10 loss to Bardine’s in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.
The Meat Sticks were smoking early with five runs in the top of the first inning for an early lead. After FOE countered with one run in the home half of the frame, Bardine’s plated three in the top of the second and a solo run in the third for a 9-1 advantage. FOE slowly chipped away at the Meat Sticks’ lead with three runs in the home half of the third inning and two more in the fourth to trim the margin to 9-6.
Bardine’s plated another three runs in the top of the fifth for a 12-6 advantage, but FOE countered with four in the home half of the fifth inning as Bardine’s held a slim two-run lead at 12-10. The Meat Sticks quickly regrouped, however, scoring a pair in the sixth and three in the seventh and final frame for a 17-10 win.
A pair of players had four hits apiece for Bardines. Luke Bulebosh was 4 for 5 with three runs scored for the Meat Sticks, while teammate Joey Razza was 4 for 5 with one triple and four runs scored. Mason Eicher got into the extra-base hit fun as well, going 2 for 5 with one double and four runs scored for Bardine’s. Miles Smith finished the game 2 for 5 with one run scored, while teammate Tyler Samide was 1 for 3 with two runs scored. Leland Weideburg was 1 for 2 with two runs scored, while teammate Cam Ferri plated one run for Bardine’s.
Ethan Goughneour was 3 for 5 with one double and two runs scored for FOE. Teammate Justin Urban also tallied an extra-base hit in the game as he was 1 for 4 with one double. Danilo Macasaet was 2 for 5 with two runs scored for FOE, while Evan Ulewicz was 2 for 5 with four runs scored. Cayden McCune was 3 for 5 with three singles, while Justin Papuga was 1 for 3 with one single. Hunter Urban and Dominick Wege scored one run apiece for FOE.
Bulebosh was the winning pitcher for Bardine’s as he struck out two batters and walked a pair. Owen Smith also saw time on the hill as he struck out one batter and issued one base on balls. Ben Hantz made a mound appearance for the Meat Sticks as he struck out a pair and walked one.
Papuga took the loss for FOE as he struck out one batter and walked six. Goughneour made a mound appearance as he fanned three and walked a pair. Justin Urban saw time on the hill as well, striking out two batters and walking two.
