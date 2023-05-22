It was all Bardine’s (8-1) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action Sunday, May 21, as the team rolled to a 9-1 win over Cooperstown (5-2) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
Bardine’s plated two runs in the first inning, one run in the third, four in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a 9-1 win. Cooperstown managed to plate one run in the home half of the fourth inning.
Bardine’s was led at the plate by Tyler Samide, who was 2 for 4 with a home run. Teammate Pickle Burket was stellar as well as he went 3 for 5 at the plate, notching three doubles and scoring four runs. He was complemented by teammate Mason Eicher, who was 4 for 4 and scored twice.
Chase Lukon was 2 for 2 with a double for Cooperstown. Liam McMahen was 1 for 3 and scored the team’s lone run.
Samide was the winning pitcher for Bardine’s as he struck out six batters and walked four. He was relieved by Joey Razza, who struck out two.
Colton Sanders was on the losing side of the mound for Cooperstown as he struck out three batters but issued six free passes. He was relieved by McMahen, who fanned two.
