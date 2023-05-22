A play at the plate

With the bases loaded in the top of the third inning Sunday, Bardine’s Ben Hantz put the ball in play in the infield. Cooperstown pitcher Colton Sanders fielded the ball and fired to catcher Frank Orzehowski to force out Mason Eicher at home.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF PAM ORZEHOWSKI

It was all Bardine’s (8-1) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action Sunday, May 21, as the team rolled to a 9-1 win over Cooperstown (5-2) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.

Bardine’s plated two runs in the first inning, one run in the third, four in the fifth and two in the sixth to take a 9-1 win. Cooperstown managed to plate one run in the home half of the fourth inning.

