Bardine’s came into Thursday night’s Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship facing elimination, but a strong pitching performance and defensive effort led them to a 2-1 Game 2 victory over St. Joe’s, staying alive to force a decisive third game scheduled for Friday, July 21.
Bardine’s was led by starting pitcher Joey Razza, who went the distance, tossing a complete game, allowing just one run on four hits. Razza also struck out four batters and limited the Owls to no walks.
“A game where we needed (Joey) to throw good for us, he did exactly that,” Bardine’s head coach Griffin Clark said. “We really wanted (Joey) to go a complete game and we didn’t tell him that to put pressure on him but that’s huge. To throw a complete game in 99 pitches is hard enough and he did it in 84 pitches against the second-best team in the league.”
Clark noted that the main part of Razza’s success on the mound Thursday night was due to him locating his pitches very well.
“He mixed up speeds all day and kept (St. Joe’s) off balance,” Clark said. “That was probably the biggest game of his career up to this point and I just can’t say enough about his performance, but that’s huge.”
Another key component Clark said was only having to use one pitcher, especially with a winner-take-all game less than 24 hours after their last game.
“We have everyone available for (Friday) besides Mason (Eicher) and Joey from (Thursday),” Clark said. “If we have to throw five different pitchers at them, then that’s what we’re going to do. It’s nice to have those couple pitchers who will go out there and throw strikes.”
A night after Bardine’s committed five errors in the field, the Meat Links’ defense was stellar, putting up a zero in the error column in Game 2.
“Our defense was great,” Clark said. “Our defense and our pitching have really been our identity all year. When we commit none or a low amount of errors, I’ll take us against anybody and that’s what you saw (Thursday). Even when our bats don’t click, if our defense is good, we will pull out games.”
Offensively, Bardine’s totaled just four hits, but it was enough to get the job done. Luke Bulebosh, Leland Weideburg, Ben Hantz and Owen Smith recorded the hits for Bardine’s. Bulebosh scored one run, that ended up being the winning run, and Hantz knocked in a run as well. Tyler Samide scored the other run for the Meat Links in the win.
For St. Joe’s, Jayden Struble had a strong performance on the hill. He pitched six innings, giving up the two runs on just four hits, while striking out seven batters and walking a pair.
The Owls tallied five hits in the loss. Brody Chismar went 1 for 3 with a single, two stolen bases and scored the lone run at the top of the lineup for St. Joe’s. Right behind Chismar, Robert Visnick went 1 for 3 with an RBI-double, knocking in the lone run of the game for St. Joe’s.
Cole Short, Anthony Matthews and Carter Urban all recorded one hit in the loss. Sam Hochard pitched a 1-2-3 top half of the seventh inning in relief for the Owls.
After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Bardine’s got on the scoreboard first in the top half of the second. With two outs and a runner in scoring position, Hantz came up clutch, poking a line drive base hit over the first baseman’s head to score Samide, giving Bardine’s a 1-0 lead.
Bardine’s added another run in the following inning. After a catch by the center fielder recorded the first out of the inning, Bulebosh tagged up and headed to third base. The ball was overthrown, allowing him to advance home on the throwing error, increasing the Meat Links’ lead to 2-0.
Bardine’s maintained its two-run advantage over the next several innings as Razza was cruising along, setting down eight straight batters from the third through fifth innings.
In the bottom half of the sixth frame, the Owls took their zero off of the scoreboard. Visnick ripped an RBI-double to the center field wall, scoring Chismar from first base, cutting the lead to 2-1. Razza escaped damage, however, stranding Visnick at second base to keep Bardine’s in the lead.
The Meat Links wouldn’t lose that lead as Razza came out and tossed a 1-2-3 top half of the seventh inning to keep his team alive and force a Game 3.
The final game of the championship series will be played Friday, July 21, at Rosa-Oglietti Field in Derry Township, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the winner-take-all game.
“We will need to be pretty similar to (Thursday) to get it done (Friday),” Clark said of how Bardine’s needs to close out the series. “We will need good pitching, limit the walks and do enough on offense. If they do enough, our defense and our pitching will be there and they just have to go out there and compete again.”
