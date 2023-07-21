Bardine’s came into Thursday night’s Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship facing elimination, but a strong pitching performance and defensive effort led them to a 2-1 Game 2 victory over St. Joe’s, staying alive to force a decisive third game scheduled for Friday, July 21.

Bardine’s was led by starting pitcher Joey Razza, who went the distance, tossing a complete game, allowing just one run on four hits. Razza also struck out four batters and limited the Owls to no walks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.