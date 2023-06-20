Starting pitcher Miles Smith stymied Latrobe FOE’s (1-15) hitters in Bardine’s (14-3) 10-0 shutout victory Sunday, June 18, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Smith gave up two singles as he cruised to a two-hit five-inning shutout. His teammates staked their pitcher to a 2-0 lead as Bardine’s plated two runs in the bottom of the third inning to break a scoreless tie. Bardine’s followed that up with seven runs in the home half of the fourth inning and one run in the fifth for a 10-0 lead, invoking a 10-run mercy rule to end the game early.
Joey Razza was 1 for 3 with one triple and one run scored for Bardine’s. Teammate Leland Weideburg also had an extra-base hit as he was 1 for 2 with one double and one run scored. Owen Smith was 1 for 3 in the game, scoring twice, while Ben Hantz was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Tyler Samide scored two runs for Bardine’s, and Luke Bulebosh, Mason Eicher and Conner Fleming recorded one run apiece.
Ethan Goughneour and Cayden McCune each singled for FOE.
Smith was the winning pitcher for Bardine’s as he struck out six batters and walked two.
McCune was on the losing side of the hill for FOE as he struck out two batters and issued three free passes. Justin Papuga also made a mound appearance as he walked six batters. Sam Vassar pitched in the game as well, issuing one base on balls.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
