Starting pitcher Miles Smith stymied Latrobe FOE’s (1-15) hitters in Bardine’s (14-3) 10-0 shutout victory Sunday, June 18, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Smith gave up two singles as he cruised to a two-hit five-inning shutout. His teammates staked their pitcher to a 2-0 lead as Bardine’s plated two runs in the bottom of the third inning to break a scoreless tie. Bardine’s followed that up with seven runs in the home half of the fourth inning and one run in the fifth for a 10-0 lead, invoking a 10-run mercy rule to end the game early.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.