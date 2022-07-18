As the top team throughout the regular season, the Bardine’s Meat Links frequently displayed their skill offensively and defensively, on the mound and the basepaths. In the championship series against St. Anthony’s over the weekend, Bardine’s also displayed a knack for late rallies, as the Meat Links overcame seventh-inning deficits in both games to sweep the series and capture the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Championship.
After a wild 12-11 walk-off win in game one on Friday, No. 1 Bardine’s scored 10 times in the seventh on Saturday to prevail 16-6 and clinch the series at Rosa-Oglietti Field.
“Just resilient, and they don’t give up until the last out is made,” said Griffin Clark, Bardine’s acting manager with Jason Bush away with the Latrobe Jethawks legion team. “You gotta have that certain attitude about you.”
That attitude showed late on Saturday for Bardine’s, which was limited to just one run through the first five frames. But the Meat Links scored four times in the sixth inning without a hit to deadlock the contest at 5-5. In that inning, Bardine’s drew six walks and took advantage of a Saints’ error.
“That sixth inning, kind of like (Friday), one guy came up, got on, and just kept feeding off each other,” Clark said.
However, St. Anthony’s quickly regained the lead, as Keegan Young singled to open the bottom of the inning, and he later scored by narrowly beating a throw home on a fielder’s choice.
Similar to game one, though, the Saints could not close out the Meat Links, as Bardine’s started its rally on a one-out single by Ryan Baughman. Joey Razza followed with a fielder’s choice, but both runners were safe on an error, the first of four in the inning committed by the Saints. Tyler Samide then singled to load the bases, and a hit by pitch tied the score at 6-6. The Meat Links took their first lead on a bases-loaded walk to Luke Bulebosh. After a strikeout, another St. Anthony’s error kept the inning alive, and Bardine’s followed with six consecutive hits, including a two-run double by Ahmad Ward and a two-run single by Baughman.
“We keep preaching line drives, ground balls, put pressure on the defense. When you put pressure on them, they start making mistakes,” Clark said, as the Saints committed seven errors in the contest.
Staked to a 10-run advantage, Samide retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to secure the title.
St. Anthony’s led for the bulk of the contest, as the Saints scored three runs on three hits in the bottom of the first. A home run by Cason Long extended the lead in the third, while the teams exchanged a run in the fourth inning.
Baughman worked five innings for the Meat Links, while Samide pitched two innings in relief and earned the victory.
“As I did all season, I hit my spots pretty well. I left a few pitches up and they hit the ball hard, but other than that, I kept the ball down,” said Baughman, a 15-year-old.
Baughman also paced the Bardine’s offense with three hits, while Ward, Razza, Samide, and Andrew Hantz each had two hits.
Meanwhile, Alek Skwirut had the only two-hit performance for the Saints, and he was sharp for most of his outing on the mound, but could not complete the sixth inning.
Just 24 hours earlier, Samide’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh scored Baughman from third base, providing the winning run for Bardine’s in its 12-11 walk-off win against St. Anthony’s in game one.
Playing as the home team, the Meat Links plated a pair of runs in the inning, completing the comeback as they overcame a seven-run deficit over the final three innings of play. Just moments before the winning hit, Bardine’s deadlocked the score when Saints’ pitcher Damian Newsome was called for a balk, which brought in Ruman. Ruman started the rally in the inning with a one-out single, and he advanced two bases on a pair of errors that allowed Baughman to reach.
Once again, St. Anthony’s played with the lead for the majority of the contest, as the Saints scored three runs in the top of the first, highlighted by a two-run single by Ethan Haydo. Bardine’s pulled even in the second, as doubles by Baughman and Jackson McMullen, as well as a walk to Samide, all resulted in runs. The Saints quickly responded, scoring two runs in the top of the third, with Young’s RBI triple accounting for the big blow. St. Anthony’s tacked on another run in the fourth and then scored four times in the top of the fifth, including a two-run homer by Newsome.
The Meat Links were undaunted, though, putting up six runs in the bottom of the frame. That inning featured five hits, including a two-run double by Ruman.
“Once that fifth inning came, our bats came on fire,” said Clark.
Each team notched a run in the sixth, but Ward threw a scoreless seventh for the Meat Links, setting the stage for the dramatic victory.
For Bardine’s, Ruman, Baughman, Samide, and Bulebosh each had two hits, while Newsome, Haydo, and Quinn Painter posted multi-hit efforts for the Saints.
Clark, who won WPIAL and PIAA championships with Greater Latrobe in 2017, knows that his players will grow to appreciate this title run even more with each passing year.
“Just going out there and playing with your best friends is something you can’t take for granted,” he detailed. “When they’re my age and done playing, they’re going to look back and they’re going to appreciate these times even more.”
