Joey Razza earns the win

Joey Razza earned the win for Bardine’s as he struck out six batters and issued one base on balls in the Meat Links’ 8-2 win Monday, July 3, over Nakles. Razza was 1 for 4 at the plate with one run scored for his team. He is shown in a game earlier this season as he prepares to pitch the ball.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

Two big innings were the difference for Bardine’s (16-3) as the team scored an 8-2 victory Monday, July 3, over Nakles (12-10) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

The Sharks plated two runs to open the game, but the Meat Links followed with one run in the bottom of the opening frame and three more in the second for a 4-2 advantage. Neither team scored again until the home half of the fifth inning when Bardine’s had four runners cross the plate to increase the Meat Links’ advantage to 8-2, which ended up being the game’s final score.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.