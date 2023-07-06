Two big innings were the difference for Bardine’s (16-3) as the team scored an 8-2 victory Monday, July 3, over Nakles (12-10) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
The Sharks plated two runs to open the game, but the Meat Links followed with one run in the bottom of the opening frame and three more in the second for a 4-2 advantage. Neither team scored again until the home half of the fifth inning when Bardine’s had four runners cross the plate to increase the Meat Links’ advantage to 8-2, which ended up being the game’s final score.
Luke Bulebosh led the way at the plate for Bardine’s as he finished the game 3 for 4 with one double and two runs scored. Pickle Burket was 2 for 3 with one double and one run scored, while Miles Smith was 2 for 2 for the Meat Links. Joey Razza was 1 for 4 with one run scored, Leland Weideburg was 1 for 3 with one run scored, and Vinny Razza and Owen Smith both finished the game 1 for 3 with one single apiece.
Mason Eicher, Ben Hantz and Tyler Samide scored one run each for Bardine’s.
Dom Scarton had a monster day for the Sharks as he was 3 for 3 with one triple and one double. He was complemented by Anthony Scarton, who was 2 for 3 in the game. Ramone Williams was 1 for 2 with one run scored for Nakles, while Caden Marsh was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Brady McIlnay was 1 for 3 with one single for the Sharks.
Joey Razza earned the win for the Meat Links as he struck out six batters and issued one base on balls. He was relieved by Eicher, who fanned two.
Anthony Scarton took the loss for Nakles as he struck out one batter and issued one free pass. Aaron Gaskey also pitched for the Sharks as he struck out three batters and walked a pair. Vinny Calabrace made a mound appearance as he fanned three and walked one.
