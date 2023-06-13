Bardine’s bats were overpowering in a 20-2 win Sunday, June 11, over Frontier Club in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.
Frontier Club managed to score one run in the top of the first inning for an early 1-0 lead, but after that, it was all Bardine’s.
The team plated four runs in the home half of the first inning for a 4-1 advantage, then followed with six in the second and 10 in the third for a 20-1 lead.
Frontier Club plated one additional run in the top of the fourth inning as Bardine’s earned the 20-2 win.
Pickle Burket was 3 for 4 with one double and three runs scored for Bardine’s. Tyler Samide recorded the other extra-base hit – also a double – as he went 1 for 4 with three runs scored.
Luke Bulebosh was 2 for 4 with four runs scored. Joey Razza was 2 for 3 in the game as he scored three runs. Ben Hantz was 2 for 3 at the plate, scoring one run, while teammate Owen Smith was 1 for 2 with one run scored.
Leland Weideburg was 1 for 2 with one run scored. Conner Fleming and Collin Gettemy were both 1 for 1 in the game, scoring one run apiece. Cam Ferri and Vinny Razza each scored one run for Bardine’s.
Aaryn Chappel was 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored for Frontier Club. Noah Noel was 1 for 1 in the game as he singled.
Burket was the winning pitcher for Bardine’s as he walked one batter.
Blaise Bayus took the loss for Frontier Club as he walked four batters in the game. He was relieved by Jake Handel, who struck out one and issued four free passes.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
