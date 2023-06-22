Bardine’s (15-3) worked the count and took advantage of timely hitting at the plate en route to a 12-0 shutout victory Tuesday, June 20, over Nakles (10-8) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.
The Meat Links plated four runs in the top of the first inning for a 4-0 advantage, then posted consecutive four-run frames in the third and fourth innings for a 12-0 lead, invoking the 10-run mercy rule.
Luke Bulebosh led Bardine’s at the plate as he was 2 for 2 with one run scored. Owen Smith was 1 for 2 with one run scored, while teammate Pickle Burket was 1 for 3 in the game, scoring one run for the Meat Links. Vinny Razza was 1 for 2 at the plate with one run scored. Mason Eicher singled in the game. Cam Ferri, Miles Smith and Leland Weideburg scored two runs apiece, while Ben Hantz and Joey Razza each scored one run for Bardine’s.
Dominic Scarton had the game’s lone extra-base hit as he was 2 for 2 for the Sharks, hitting one double. Teammate Aaron Gaskey notched a single for Nakles.
Joey Razza went the distance in the four-inning game, striking out two batters and walking a pair.
Gaskey took the loss for Nakles as he struck out one batter and walked nine. He was relieved by Caden Marsh, who struck out one batter and walked four.
The Meat Links outhit the Sharks 6-3. Each team committed one error in the field.
