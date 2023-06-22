Bardine’s (15-3) worked the count and took advantage of timely hitting at the plate en route to a 12-0 shutout victory Tuesday, June 20, over Nakles (10-8) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.

The Meat Links plated four runs in the top of the first inning for a 4-0 advantage, then posted consecutive four-run frames in the third and fourth innings for a 12-0 lead, invoking the 10-run mercy rule.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

