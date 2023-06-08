Bardine’s plated a dozen runs Wednesday, June 7, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action as the team dispatched the Derry Ukes by a 12-4 score.
Bardine’s plated two runs apiece in the first three innings of play for an early 6-0 lead. Derry finally got on the board in the home half of the third inning as three runs crossed the plate, slicing the deficit in half. Bardine’s plated a pair in the top of the fourth inning to take a five-run lead, and the Ukes responded in the bottom of the fifth with one run to cut the lead to 8-4. Bardine’s put the game out of reach, however, as the team scored four runs in the top of the sixth frame for an eventual 12-4 victory.
Bardine’s was led at the plate by Tyler Samide, who hit two home runs in the game. Samide finished 2 for 5, scoring two runs. Teammate Joey Razza was 2 for 5 in the game, scoring three runs. Pickle Burket was 2 for 5 with a double and scored two runs for Bardine’s. Mason Eicher was 2 for 4 with a double, scoring one run. Ben Hantz, Vinny Razza and Owen Smith each singled and scored one run apiece. Luke Bulebosh and Leland Weideburg each added one single in the game.
Tristan Lettie paced the Ukes at the plate as he went 3 for 4 with a double. He scored two of his team’s four runs. Teammate Mikey Monios had Derry’s other extra-base hit – also a double – as he went 2 for 4, scoring one run. Parker Petrosky scored the team’s other run as he went 1 for 4 in the game. JoJo Monios also singled in the loss.
Bulebosh earned the win for Bardine’s as he struck out three batters and issued just one base on balls. He was relieved by Miles Smith, who struck out one batter.
Petrosky took the loss for the Ukes as he walked two batters. Matt Fernell also pitched in the game, striking out one batter and issuing three free passes. Mikey Monios spent time on the hill as well as he fanned three and walked two.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.