Bardine’s plated a dozen runs Wednesday, June 7, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action as the team dispatched the Derry Ukes by a 12-4 score.

Bardine’s plated two runs apiece in the first three innings of play for an early 6-0 lead. Derry finally got on the board in the home half of the third inning as three runs crossed the plate, slicing the deficit in half. Bardine’s plated a pair in the top of the fourth inning to take a five-run lead, and the Ukes responded in the bottom of the fifth with one run to cut the lead to 8-4. Bardine’s put the game out of reach, however, as the team scored four runs in the top of the sixth frame for an eventual 12-4 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

