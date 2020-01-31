An impressive comeback bid fell just a bit short for the Greater Latrobe hockey team.
The IceCats suffered their first regulation loss of the season as Baldwin — now the lone unbeaten left in the classification — defeated Greater Latrobe in a battle between Class AA titans, 5-3, Thursday at Ice Castle Arena in Castle Shannon.
Greater Latrobe dropped to 13-1-0-1-0 this season. The IceCats won their first 12 games of the season — the majority of them by lopsided fashion — but suffered their first loss of the season 10 days ago when Greater Latrobe fell, 2-1, against Hampton in overtime. Thursday’s loss against Baldwin was GL’s first in regulation.
The IceCats, following the overtime defeat, rebounded with a lopsided 6-1 victory against division rival Franklin Regional on Monday at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.
That win against Franklin Regional clinched the Southeast Division championship for Greater Latrobe. It was the second division championship in three years for the IceCats, who previously won the title during the 2017-18 season.
Prior to that, Greater Latrobe hadn’t won a division championship since the 2012-13 season, the last of a dominant streak of seven straight seasons with a division title. GL has won nine division titles in the last 14 years.
The IceCats have three games remaining in this year’s regular season, all at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. The next one will take place Monday, Feb. 10 (7:15 p.m.) when the IceCats host Quaker Valley. The Quakers (7-5-0-3-0) lead the Class AA North West Division with 17 points.
Baldwin (14-0) jumped ahead of Greater Latrobe and claimed the top spot in Class AA following Thursday’s win. The IceCats have 27 points, one back from Baldwin.
The Highlanders jumped on Greater Latrobe early on Thursday with a 3-0 lead through two periods. But the IceCats stormed back with the next three goals to tie the game midway through the third.
Two Baldwin goals in the final five minutes gave the Highlanders the top spot in the classification.
Several recent Class AA All-Stars led Greater Latrobe on Thursday, as Lane Ruffner scored twice while Darick Hrtyanski also found the back of the net. Alex Walker and Cole Ferri both provided two assists while Jared Stein and Alex Schall also had helpers.
Greg Irons stopped 19 of 24 shots faced in goal.
Ferri is No. 3 in Class AA scoring with 21 goals and 39 points. His 21 goals are tied for No. 2 in the classification. Walker is fourth in Class AA scoring with 10 goals and 37 points.
Dating back to last season, Walker has 21 goals and 73 points during a 27-game scoring streak. He has 14 goals and 54 points in his last 18 games played. Ferri has 29 goals and 56 points in his last 26 games. He has points in 17 of his last 19 games.
Ruffner is riding a nine-game scoring streak with five goals and 11 assists during the run. Stein also has points in 20 of his last 27 games. That includes 12 goals and 25 points in his last 21 contests. Schall has points in 16 of his last 19 games with 13 goals and 28 points during that span.
Keith Reed and Dom Trimbur both had a goal and an assist for Baldwin while Dylan Belak, Nelson Buys and Robbie Aranos also found the back of the net. Trevor Belak and Vinnie Episcopo both added assists. Tanner Cindrich stopped 34 of 37 shots for Baldwin.
Aranos had the lone goal of the first period from Reed to give Baldwin the early lead.
The Highlanders added to their lead with a pair of goals in the second period. Buys scored at 7:22 of the second period and Reed found the back of the net from Episcopo, giving Baldwin a 3-0 lead in the final 90 seconds.
But the IceCats rallied in a big way.
Ruffner led the charge with a power-play goal from Ferri and Stein at 7:05 of the period. Ruffner scored again, an even strength goal from Ferri and Walker to cut the deficit to one goal.
The IceCats were feeling it, as Hrtyanski scored a power-play goal 46 seconds later to tie the game. Walker and Schall assisted on the tying goal to bring the IceCats back even.
But Trimbur scored the eventual game-winner from Dylan Belak with 3:37 to play. Belak added insurance from Trimbur with 1:31 left in the game.
