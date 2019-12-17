Tiana Moracco scored 23 points to lead Derry Area’s girls’ basketball team to a 58-39 road victory over South Allegheny in WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 play on Monday.
The Lady Trojans, who snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the section, also got double-figure scoring from Hannah Wedow (15 points) and Kamryn Kelly (14).
Derry Area got off to a fast start on Monday, leading 20-9 after the first period. The Lady Trojans led 30-22 at the half and extended their advantage after the break, outscoring SA 13-10 in the third period and 15-8 in the final frame.
First-year Derry Area head coach Gene Brisbane said Monday’s game marked the team’s best overall shooting night of the season. He also praised the Lady Trojans’ aggressive defensive play.
“We pressured the ball well and finally started hitting shots. It was a solid team effort,” he said.
Jamie Riggs led South Allegheny (0-2, 1-4) with 18 points.
Derry Area continues section play on Thursday (6 p.m.) when it hosts East Allegheny and then follows that up with a non-section home game against District 6’s Homer-Center on Friday (5:30 p.m.). Friday’s contest is part of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader.
DERRY AREA (58)
Wedow 6-0-15; Nuttall 0-2-2; Mullen 1-1-4; Moracco 9-4-23; Kelly 5-4-14; Huber 0-0-0; Aukerman 0-0-0; DePalma 0-0-0; Doperak 0-0-0; Lewis 0-0-0; Bungard 0-0-0. Totals, 21-11(21)—58
SOUTH ALLEGHENY (39)
Kirkwood 1-0-2; Johnson 2-0-4; Cortazzo 0-2-2; Taylor 5-3-13; Riggs 7-4-18. Totals, 15-9(14)—39
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 20 10 13 15 — 58 S. Allegheny 9 12 10 8 — 39
Three-point field goals: Wedow 3, Moracco, Mullen
