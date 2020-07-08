Andrew Baker helped Derry Legion rebound in a big way.
Derry suffered one of its worst defeats of the season against Latrobe on the Fourth of July, but Baker and the Eagles battled back for a 3-0 shutout against Yough during a Westmoreland County American League Baseball game played Tuesday at Sutersville Ball Field.
Derry upped its record to 4-7 overall and has won two of its last three games. Derry snapped a four-game skid last Friday against Bushy Run, but fell 10-0 in a game against rival Latrobe on the Fourth of July at Legion-Keener Field.
Derry enjoyed a big win against one of the league’s top teams on Tuesday.
Four of Derry’s seven losses came by a combined six runs. Latrobe (9-1), Murrysville (5-1) and Hempfield East (5-2) currently sit atop the league standings, but Yough (6-4) is fourth, followed closely by West Hempfield (4-4) and now Derry following Tuesday’s win. Derry will seek its second straight, and third win in four games, 6 p.m. tonight when the Eagles visit Mount Pleasant (0-7) during a league game played at Mount Pleasant Area High School.
Baker led Derry to its latest win. Baker pitched a complete game, as the contest was stopped after five innings because of lightning. He worked the full five innings and tossed a one-hit shutout, ending with five strikeouts and just one walk.
Baker helped himself offensively, too. He led the Derry offense with two singles and a run scored, while Austin Siko also contributed with two hits and a run. Mason Seftas also singled and scored for Derry, which produced three runs on eight hits.
Caden Kastronis paced Yough at the plate with a double, his team’s lone hit of the game. Sean Royer took the loss, allowing three earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and zero walks in five innings.
Derry scored all of its runs in the top of the second inning.
Seftas, Siko and Baker all singled to load the bases in the second. Jacob Stump was hit by a pitch, scoring Seftas for the eventual winning run.
But Derry wasn’t finished. Matt McDowell followed with a base hit to bring in Siko, and Hank Skirboll’s sacrifice fly to centerfield scored Baker for the final run of the game.
———
Derry Yough ab r h ab r h
Skirboll 3 0 1 Halhurch 2 0 0 Bushey 3 0 0 Wilkins 2 0 0 Ulery 3 0 0 Nemec 2 0 0 Seftas 2 1 1 Kastros 2 0 1 Siko 3 1 2 Pritts 2 0 0 Baker 3 1 2 Lubvnsky 2 0 0 Stump 1 0 0 Novacek 1 0 0 Cecchini 1 0 0 Sampson 2 0 0 McDowell 2 0 1 Royer 2 0 0 Furman 2 0 1 Name 0 0 0
Totals 23 3 8 Totals 17 0 1Derry 030 000 0 — 3 8 2Yough 000 000 0 — 0 1 1 Doubles: Kastronis (Y) Strikeouts by: Baker-5 (D); Royer-4 (Y) Base on balls by: Baker-1 (D); Royer-0 (Y) Winning pitcher: Andrew Baker Losing pitcher: Sean Royer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.