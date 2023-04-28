Ashley Baker recently committed to Ohio Northern University to continue her athletic career in track and field as a long/triple jumper for the Polar Bears. While at Ohio Northern, Ashley will study mechanical engineering.
As a student-athlete at Derry Area, Ashley earned a 4.0 GPA and participated in academic programs such as Interact Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Science National Honor Society, Trojan Role Models, and Distinguished Honors.
Ashley experienced much success in athletics during her high school career. She participated in three sports (cross-country, track and field, swimming/diving). Her athletic resume includes track and field, two-time WPIAL Individual Track and Field Championship qualifier, member of two WPIAL Section Champion track and field teams, Section 8 AA Girls Triple Jump Champion, two-time Academic Athlete Award winner, two-time WPIAL Individual Cross-Country Championship qualifier and two-time WPIAL Diving Championship qualifier.
