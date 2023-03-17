The secret to catching trout is not only proper presentation, but bait that is effectively presented as well. A poorly presented trout bait might catch one or two fish, but if the bait is presented properly, one’s chance of success may be multiplied tenfold.
One tip I was told is always look at the color of the water first. One may have much better success fishing in clearer water than muddy water. However, with that being said, one can be seen by aquatic life particularly if the water is very transparent.
One trick I learned is if the water is very muddy, use bigger baits. When the water is clear, use smaller baits. Choose trout baits that look most natural to the fish. When I had my fishing lure and tackle business, I had people standing in line wanting to buy nightcrawlers. I was told it was considered the best trout bait money could buy. The trick is, don’t thread on the whole worm. Cut it in thirds and then stick the barb of the hook in one end and then bring it back out three-quarters of the length of the piece.
The garden worm or the red wiggler is a small worm ranging from 2 to 5 inches in length. These are great for all sizes of trout. Plastic worms the size of the garden worm are very effective. The great thing about the plastic worm is that it stays on the hook better. It is not only more economical but will last longer than live worms. They come in multiple colors. In moving waters, I was told plastic worms work better. Berkley has made a plastic red wiggler called Gulp! I’ve used them successfully. I really recommend them, particularly for trout fishers.
Worms can be fished under a float or using a method called bottom-bouncing. These are very productive. I also recommend a Latrobe invention, the Bobberwithabrain. Invented by Frank Moff, it has produced big fish around the world. Some anglers will also cast a large weight and worm and let the bait sit stationary on the bottom waiting for some trout to swim by and pick it up. Some anglers have started to put worm pieces on hooks attached to lures.
Fish eggs are a great trout bait since they are a great source of protein for trout and are readily available at certain times of the year. Fish eggs are also known as spawn, spawn bags, roe, roe bags, trout eggs, or salmon eggs. Spawn sacks, pre-tied dime-sized sacks, are one of the best baits for trout.
One of the most sought-after products I had in my store was Pautzke Balls O’ Fire. It is one of the top egg sellers that are great trout bait, particularly when tied in small egg sacks. Salmon Spawn Sacks also work well.
I can’t say enough about waxworms. I remember fishing the Loyalhanna Creek many years ago with this bait. I caught seven trout on one wax worm before I had to change to a fresh one. Trout love them. Thick-skinned, they will stay on one’s hook over and over again. The trick is to suspend them under a float with no weight. Just let them drift under 6 feet of line. When the bait enters a hole where fish may be hanging out, it will be gobbled up in no time at all.
