The secret to catching trout is not only proper presentation, but bait that is effectively presented as well. A poorly presented trout bait might catch one or two fish, but if the bait is presented properly, one’s chance of success may be multiplied tenfold.

One tip I was told is always look at the color of the water first. One may have much better success fishing in clearer water than muddy water. However, with that being said, one can be seen by aquatic life particularly if the water is very transparent.

