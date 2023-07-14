The Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League (WCOTL) was able to get six games in the books this past Saturday, July 8.
Four of these contests were the regularly scheduled games; the other two were completions of games started and partially played May 20. These two games were halted due to wet unplayable conditions from increasingly heavy rain showers that began after the games were started.
Bowman Surveying and
Senuta Pro-Chiro split
a pair of close games
In a matchup between two of the top four teams in the current WCOTL standings, Bowman Surveying and Senuta Pro-Chiro faced off at Marguerite Field.
These teams first finished off a game started May 20, and then played a full seven-inning contest. In the first contest, Bowman defeated Senuta by a score of 8-7. Bowman took an early lead by plating three runs during the top of the first inning on hits by Karl Vogel and Bob Robb, coupled with a walk to Al Saiani and a pair of Senuta fielding miscues. Senuta got one run back during the bottom of this inning, but Bowman stuck for two more runs in the following second frame. After base hits by Lou Pianetti and Robb, Dave Bengel slashed a double to score both teammates. Senuta subsequently closed the gap to 5-3 in the bottom of this frame by combining a couple of Bowman fielding miscues with a two-run RBI-triple by Trace Bocan.
Bowman then tallied twice in the fourth frame as Paul Smith and Bengel led off with singles and scored on a subsequent RBI-double by Jerry Fagert. This brought the score to 7-3 in favor of the visitors. Senuta quickly responded during the latter half of this same frame by tallying three runs and reducing the deficit to one run. The home team used singles by Skip Polvinale, Doug Bailey, Ray Zebly, Mark Sherrod and Bill Ashbaugh, along with free passes to Larry Dice and Ted Geletka to score these runs. Bowman’s Rob Barbieri scored on an infield out in the fifth inning to raise the score to 8-6. This ultimately proved to be the game-winner as Senuta could manage only run during its last three times at bat. Specifically, the home team’s Zebly doubled and later scored on an infield putout in the seventh and final inning. This brought the score to the final of 8-7 in favor of Bowman.
Six players collected two hits during this contest – Robb, Pianetti and Bengel for Bowman, and Bailey, Zebly and Bocan for Senuta. In addition to the four extra-base hits mentioned above, Pianetti recorded a double for Bowman.
Dwayne Amoroso, Smith and Scott Bowman provided the pitching for Bowman. Starter Amoroso earned the win; closer Bowman performed admirably in getting the save. Senuta used Geletka, Alex Parrish and Bocan as pitchers. Starter Geletka was saddled with the loss.
In the regularly scheduled contest between these teams, the scenario was similar but the places of the teams were reversed. Senuta took the early lead and subsequently held on during the latter innings to earn a 6-5 win. Both teams scored early. Senuta used a couple of free passes, a fielding miscue, and singles by Mike Gigliottii and Steve Jupena to tally three runs in the top of the first inning. The visitors posted three more runs in the second frame around hits by Trace Bocan, Skip Polvinale and Doug Bailey. At the same time, Bowman responded with two tallies during the bottom of the first inning as Karl Vogel and Tom McKee led off with base hits and both scored on an RBI-single by Scott Bowman.
After falling behind by the above-detailed score of 6-2, Bowman Surveying attempted to come back in this contest. The home team added one run in the third frame as Lou Pianetti led off with a single and eventually scored on an infield putout. Thereafter, Bowman tallied a fourth run in the sixth inning as Dave Bengel struck a double to score Paul Smith, and subsequently a fifth run in the final (seventh) frame as Bob Robb reached home on an RBI-single by Bowman. But in the end, Senuta’s closer Alex Parrish was able to obtain the final out to secure the win for his team by the final score of 6-5.
As illustrated by the final score, hits and runs were somewhat difficult to come by during this second contest. Only two players – Jupena for Senuta and Bowman for Bowman Surveying – were able to garner more than one hit. In addition to Bengel (of Bowman), Ray Zebly of Senuta was the only other player to post an extra-bit hit in this game. Senuta’s effort to hold on and win this contest was significantly aided during the fourth and seventh frames by stellar defensive plays turned in by Jupena and Zebly, respectively.
Trace Bocan and Parrish handled the pitching duties for Senuta. Starter Bocan was credited with the win; closer Parrish earned a save. Leroy Putt and Bowman provided the pitching for Bowman. Starter Putt was assigned the loss; closer Bowman shut out Sentua over the last three innings and thereby gave his team the opportunity to stage a comeback.
With the results of both games, Senuta now has a league-leading record of 6-2-1, while Bowman’s slate is a close 6-3.
Hartman-Graziano Funeral
Home and McCabe Funeral
Home split two contests
As in the first match described above, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home and McCabe Funeral Home completed two games this past Saturday. They squared off at the Derry Area High School Field.
These teams first completed a game started May 20, and Hartman won that contest by a score of 11-4.
McCabe got in the scoring column first as Bill Conger and Manny Navarro reached home following RBI-singles by Jeff Hickman and Bruce Sedlock. After spotting McCabe this slim lead, Hartman erupted for six runs in the top of the second frame, combining a McCabe fielding miscue with singles by Randy Wilburn, Jeff Kurcaba, Charlie Bashioum, Ray Wright, Greg Bittner and Mark Nosco. The visitors added a seventh run in third inning as Mario DeLeon singled and subsequently scored on an RBI-double by Wilburn.
The aforementioned heavy rain showers forced a postponement at this point with the score at 7-2 in favor of Hartman.
McCabe attempted to chip into this deficit after play resumed July 8. With some aggressive base running, Bob Dittman scored for the home team during the bottom of the third inning. Doug Smartnick similarly reached home in the fifth frame. This brought the score to 7-4 after five innings in favor of Hartman. The visitors, however, responded emphatically by tallying two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to raise the score to 11-4 and, in essence, put this game out of reach. In the sixth inning Ralph Polvinale and Don Shoup both scored on an RBI-single by Paul Besterci and a McCabe fielding miscue (respectively). Lastly, during the seventh frame, Dan Shirley and Bittner both scored following an RBI-single by Dave Fry.
Hartman’s impressive offense of 15 hits was led by Besterci, Wilburn and Bittner. Each collected two hits during this contest. Hartman employed three pitchers during this game – Bashioum, Shoup and Besterci. They collectively held McCabe to only six hits. Starter Bashioum was credited with the win. McCabe similarly used three pitchers – Sedlock, Hickman and Tim Donaldson. Starter Sedlock was assigned the loss.
In the regularly scheduled game, McCabe took an early lead and then coasted home to defeat Hartman by a score of 10-5 and earn a split in these two contests.
McCabe scored during the top of the first inning as Bob Dittman singled, stole second base, and scored on an RBI-single to left by Shawn Gustafson. The visitors made it 3-0 during the second as Jeff Simpson and Jeff Hickman both scored following an RBI-single by Tim Donaldson. McCabe tacked on two more tallies during the third frame on a free pass, an infield miscue, and singles by Gustafson and Manny Navarro. During these first three innings, Hartman managed to score single runs in the second and third frames on aggressive base running by Dan Shirley and several Hartman fielding miscues. This brought the score after three innings to 5-2 in favor of the visiting team McCabe.
McCabe effectively put this contest out of reach by scoring three more times during the fifth inning. The visitors combined one free pass with base hits by Doug Smartnick, Russ Zoilko, Gustafson and Navarro to plate these tallies. Hartman responded in part by scoring one run in the bottom of this inning as Don Shoup reached home following an RBI-single by Paul Besterci. This raised the score to 8-3 in favor of McCabe. Both teams then closed out the scoring with two runs during the final frame. For McCabe, both Dittman and Zoilko reached home on an RBI-single by Gustafson, his fourth hit of the game. For Hartman, consecutive singles by Shoup and Besterci scored Greg Bittner and Mark Nosco.
McCabe recorded an impressive total of 14 hits during this contest. In addition to Gustafson’s achievement of four hits in four at-bats, teammates Zoilko, Navarro and Tim Fedele each chipped in with two hits apiece. Shirley and Besterci similarly collected two hits for Hartman.
Tim Donaldson and Dittman handled the pitching assignments for McCabe. Starter Donaldson earned the win; Dittman was credited with a save. Hartman used four pitchers – Bob Walters, Shoup, Dave Fry and Besterci. Starter Walters was saddled with the loss.
With the split of these two contests, McCabe maintained an even slate of four wins to go with four losses, while Hartman’s seasonal record slipped to 3-6.
Dino’s Sports Lounge edges
Merlin Funeral Home
In a game played at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Dino’s Sports Lounge spotted Merlin Funeral Home several early leads, then rallied to take a slim lead, and ultimately held on during the last inning to defeat Merlin Funeral Home by a score of 6-5.
Hits and runs were also difficult to come by as both teams displayed good pitching and sound defense for much of this contest. Merlin took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Ron Wahl led off the game with a single and scored on a double to centerfield by Mike Brozewicz. Brozewicz then scored on a single by Randy Campbell. Merlin added another run in the top of the third inning as Dave Fairman tripled to deep left-center and then reached home on an RBI-single by Jeff Mitchell.
The home team Dino’s quickly responded in the bottom half of the third frame by scoring three runs to tie the game at three runs apiece. Jerry Kengersky and John College started this rally with base hits to left and center field, respectively. Gary Zuchelli then struck a double to deep center to score both runners. A pinch-runner for Zuchelli subsequently reached third base on a passed ball by the catcher and thereafter scored on an infield putout. Merlin retook the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Dave Basile doubled and Brozewicz got aboard on a Dino’s miscue and stole second. Campbell drove in both runners with another RBI-single. This raised the score to 5-3 in favor of Merlin. Dino’s got one run of this deficit back during the lower half of this same frame as Bob Elsavage reached first safely on an infield single, stole a couple of bases and scored on an RBI-single by John Boyle.
Dino’s took the final lead by scoring two runs in the fifth inning. Leadoff batter John Greenlee reached base on a Merlin miscue. The following batter, Kengersky, then drove in Greenlee with a ringing double down the left field line. Kengersky thereafter scored on another RBI-hit by Zuchelli. This last run raised the score to 6-5 in favor of Dino’s and ultimately proved to be the game winner. Merlin threatened to score in the seventh frame, but Dino’s outfielder Scott Duchateau made stellar catches of two consecutive line drives to end the game.
Boyle and Mark Loutsenheizer provided the pitching for the victors. Closer Loutsenheizer, who held Merlin to only two runs over four innings, was credited with the win. Fairman and Steve Stanko handled the pitching duties for Merlin. Closer Stanko, who only allowed one earned run, was saddled with the loss. As a testament to the well-played and close character of this contest, the pitchers for both teams surrendered only eight hits and issued no walks.
Dino’s advanced its season’s record to 7-3, while Merlin’s slate fell to 6-3.
Sean Rock Exterminating overwhelms Latrobe Legion
In a game played at Shrum Field in Derry, Sean Rock Exterminating pounded out 19 hits en route to an overwhelming 11-3 win over Latrobe Legion.
Sean Rock started off the scoring with one run in the top of the first inning as Ron Hixson dashed home following an RBI-single by Bill McCurdy. The Legion tied the contest during the latter half of the second frame as Dave Campbell scored on a base hit by Steve Bartek. Sean Rock then broke open this contest by scoring five runs in the third inning followed by three more tallies in the fourth frame. The visitors used hits by Mike Proch, Hixson, Mike Nath, Tom Deichart, McCurdy, Chuck Barchfield and Ernie Downs to score the five runs in the third, and singles by John Janick, Proch, Bob Ankney, Hixson and Deichart to similarly plate the three additional runs during the subsequent fourth inning.
The Legion tallied one run in the bottom of the third inning to cut the then deficit to 6-2 as Lou Downey reached home during an infield putout. The home team later managed to add one more run during the seventh and final inning on leadoff singles by Butch Ray and Campbell coupled with another infield putout. At the same time, Sean Rock scored single runs during the last two innings as Jeff Rhodes led off with a single and scored on a double by Proch and Deichart scored following singles by McCurdy and Joe Mauro. This brought the score to the final of 11-3.
As might be expected, Sean Rock’s offensive output was fueled by numerous players. Hixson, McCurdy and Proch each collected three hits during this contest; while Janick, Deichart and Barchfield each chipped in with two hits. Janick and Proch struck the only doubles in this game. Four of the above-listed players – Hixson, Deichart, McCurdy and Proch – each scored twice.
For the Legion, Campbell and Ray each tallied two hits in three at-bats.
Janick, Ankney and Rhodes performed the pitching duties for Sean Rock. Starter Janick was credited with the win. Paul Naughton and Bartek provided the pitching for the Legion. Starter Naughton was assigned the loss.
With this win, Sean Rock ended a five-game losing streak and moved its record to 3-6. The Legion is still seeking its first win on the season to go with eight losses and one tie.
