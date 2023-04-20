Prior to Wednesday’s meet against Frazier, the seniors were recognized for their dedication and contributions to the Derry Area track and field program. After the gifts were given, pictures were taken, and a few tears were shed, business picked up as the girls team defeated Frazier, 108-41, and the boys completed the sweep, winning 109-32.
The Derry Area girls track and field team finished the season undefeated for the second straight year, clinching back-to-back titles, and in the process, that was just the tip of the iceberg from what ended up being an action-packed meet full of new personal bests, a new school record, and the emergence of new leaders.
Out of a total of 18 events, the Lady Trojans took first place in 14 of them, led by sophomore Julia Omlor, junior Tessa Hayes, and sophomore Gianna Gruska, who each scored 15 points.
Omlor took first places in the 100m (13.45), 200m (28.22), and 4x100m (54.49) along with Reigna Taylor, Julia Mucci, and Shyanne Hornbaker. Her win in the 200m was by an eyelash at the finish line as she won by .2 of a second.
Hayes and Gruska were truly forces to be reckoned with, scoring 15 points each, as Hayes took the mile (6:13), Gruska won a very important 800m (2:40), and both were members of the 4x800m relay (12:22) along with Mikah Horwat and Allie Chamberlain, and the 4x400m relay (4:59) along with Hornbaker and freshman Kayla Ferri.
“I put the pressure on Tessa [Hayes] to go out and win the mile, and she did it; she’s developed into a real competitor out there,” said distance coach Greg Rager. “And I can’t begin to express the improvement Gianna [Gruska] has made since last season; she’s on a whole different level.”
“She’s been training with absolute intent since last summer in cross-country, and it’s all starting to come to fruition.”
Other first-place finishers included Jane Huss in the 400m (1:04), Ferri in the 300m hurdles (56.20), Sara Bungard in the shot put (34-10.25), Mara Lewis in the discus (102-7), Regan Repak in the high jump (4-10), and Taylor in the pole vault (8-1).
However, as the meet was winding down, something historical happened in the javelin as sophomore Sophia Mazzoni re-broke her own school record with a massive PR throw of 147 feet, which ranks her No. 2 in the state behind Union-Allegheny Clarion’s Evelyn Bliss who sits at No. 1 at 149 feet, 3 inches.
“As soon as I watched it leave her hand, I thought it looked good,” said throws coach Dave McNichol. “Then I watched it sail over my head. When she came out to get her javelin, I told her ‘I think that’s a new record by about 10 feet.’ She said back, ‘it felt good leaving my hand.’”
“She just continues to impress me every meet. She’s a special athlete.”
The girls team (6-0) will now await their fate to see where the first round of the WPIAL playoffs will be, hopefully at home at Trojan Stadium.
“Winning a section championship should be the goal of every team at the beginning of the season. Doing what is necessary to win that championship is what creates special memories for everyone on the team,” said Gene Brisbane, assistant and jumps coach for the Trojans. “I have been fortunate to be a part of several track section championships at Hempfield and four conference championships at Seton Hill. Our section championship this year, especially going back to back is just as enjoyable as all of the other championships I’ve experienced!”
On the boys’ side, their goal was simple: win to keep their playoff hopes alive. On senior meet, it was the seniors Charles Banks, Dom Patrick and Troy Clark who did everything in their powers to make sure that happened.
Banks, a Pitt-Johnstown recruit, finished with 15 points including a first place in the mile (5:03), 800m (2:24), and as a member of the 4x800m relay (10:09) along with Logan Corbett, Seth Swisher, and Ian Uphole.
Patrick and Clark took firsts in their respective events as Clark won the triple jump (37-5.5) and Patrick took the discus (99-0).
Out of 18 events, the boys took first in all but two, winning their most complete meet of the season.
Other first places included Timothy Miller in the 110m (18.61) and 300m hurdles (46.42), Ahmad Ward in the 100m (11.81) and long jump (18-7), Brady Aliff in the 200m (25.62), Seth Swisher in the 2-mile (12.38), Ricky Daniels in the javelin (127-4), and Jake Hauser in the high jump (4-10).
“Brady [Aliff] is one of those athletes you can put anywhere and he will find a way to get points. Today, we decided to pull him from shot as we needed him on the track and he came over and told me he won the 200,” said McNichol. “He just continues to impress me as he would do anything to help the team succeed.
However, similar to Mazzoni, it was when the track events were over when magic happened over near the pole vault pit as both Jeremiah Gess (11-0) and Hauser (10-7) both were able to vault over 10 feet, giving Derry Area a pair of 10-foot vaulters.
“Jeremiah is a wild man, and he is fearless. He loves pole vaulting,” said Rager, who picked up the event this off-season for the program. “It is the perfect event for his build and personality. He added 1’ 6” to his PR today. He’s been studying on his own and is going to continue to improve.”
Although the boys needed to win to potentially make playoffs, they will most likely finish third in the section due to wins by Greensburg Central Catholic. However, after starting the season 1-2, finishing with a winning record is something that will surely motivate them moving forward as although the boys are losing three important seniors, they will be returning over 30 underclassmen.
Derry Area will now head to the Slippery Rock Open Invite Saturday and host the Section 8AA Championships at Trojan Stadium Monday starting at 3 p.m.
