Prior to Wednesday’s meet against Frazier, the seniors were recognized for their dedication and contributions to the Derry Area track and field program. After the gifts were given, pictures were taken, and a few tears were shed, business picked up as the girls team defeated Frazier, 108-41, and the boys completed the sweep, winning 109-32.

The Derry Area girls track and field team finished the season undefeated for the second straight year, clinching back-to-back titles, and in the process, that was just the tip of the iceberg from what ended up being an action-packed meet full of new personal bests, a new school record, and the emergence of new leaders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.