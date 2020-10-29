Derry Area’s Brock Smith has coached volleyball for more than two decades and he’s never witnessed a situation like the one his Lady Trojans are currently facing.
Smith is chalking this one up to 2020.
Derry Area will open the WPIAL Class 2A volleyball playoffs with a play-in game against No. 17 Neshannock, 5 p.m. tonight at North Catholic High School. If the No. 16-ranked Lady Trojans win, they will meet top-seeded North Catholic, 7:30 p.m. tonight at North Catholic.
“Playing a first match and then a second ... never have I seen something like this,” Smith said. “In the end, it’s the best possible way to resolve the situation.
“North Catholic is the real deal, so whoever wins is going to face a huge challenge.”
It has now been 21 days since Derry Area played a girls’ volleyball match because of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the school district. The Lady Trojans’ last match came on Oct. 8 when Derry Area suffered a 3-1 setback against Deer Lakes during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 contest.
When the playoff brackets were released, Derry Area was initially scheduled to face Neshannock on Tuesday during a Class 2A post-season play-in game at Derry Area High School. But on Tuesday afternoon, the match was rescheduled for tonight at North Catholic.
It’s not the most ideal situation for the Derry Area girls’ volleyball team. But the Lady Trojans are looking for the positives, as they make their 20th consecutive playoff appearance.
“The decision was out of our control and we just have to find a way to shed the rust that has developed,” Smith said. “We were excited at the prospect of playing at home, but obviously that didn’t happen. In the end, we are now able to get another two practices in to hopefully be better prepared for Neshannock.”
“Don’t really know much about them, but we have to focus on us and try to sharpen our game up to pre-suspension status.”
Neshannock finished fourth in Class 2A, Section 1 behind Ellwood City, Shenango and Laurel. Ellwood City is the No. 2 seed in Class 2A, while Shenango is No. 8 and Laurel is ranked No. 11 in the classification.
The Lady Lancers took Ellwood City to five games following a sweep earlier in the season. Neshannock also grabbed a game from Shenango and split with Laurel.
North Catholic is a perfect 6-0 in conference play and 7-0 overall, winning all of its matches — except a 3-2 victory at Class 4A Seneca Valley — by sweep.
The experience factor this season isn’t lost on Smith, as Derry Area had to contend with its COVID-19 pause, while returning 10 letter-winners, but only two starters from a team that finished runner-up in the section at 11-3 overall.
“We have played far fewer games than most other teams heading into the playoffs, even without tournaments,” Smith said.
Sydney Williams leads the Lady Trojans with 187 digs, along with 25 aces. Megan Baker has dished out 167 assists, while Sasha Whitfield and Hannah Ruffner both have 36 kills. Tiana Moracco paces the Lady Trojans with 20 blocks.
“Our players have a great deal of ability,” Smith said. “We just need to be consistent in playing disciplined and in control. We have to serve much better than our opponents.”
Derry Area finished 5-3 in conference play and 5-4 overall before the regular-season pause on Oct. 8 that wiped out five matches because of COVID-19. The Lady Trojans finished behind Deer Lakes, South Allegheny and Ligonier Valley in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 play.
Derry Area split the season series with Deer Lakes, the No. 4 seed in Class 2A, but fell in one meeting against both South Allegheny and Ligonier Valley, the Nos. 10 and 15 seeds, respectively.
“It has been a different year all around,” Smith said. “For us, we started out of the gate pretty strong, defeating Deer Lakes at home. We then played two matches against South Allegheny and Ligonier Valley that went the distance.
“Those matches could’ve gone either way. They were able to finish where we were not. We made too many mistakes. Being a young team, we have had many growing pains and I believe we were on our way to correcting things when we were out on the shelf.”
The good thing for the Lady Trojans is that they’re guaranteed at least one more game in the 2020 season. They’re looking for a second game — and a big upset in that one — to advance in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
“In the end this season, although crazy things did happen to some degree, there was a time when I doubted if there would even be a season, so for that I am very happy for our seniors,” Smith said.
“These girls have learned to be resilient. They have been grateful for any normalcy that they were able to get and moving forward, this will hopefully be a life-long lesson that propels them towards the well-deserved success that awaits them.”
