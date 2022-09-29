Barry Awtey clinched the Late Model Championship a week early but finally got to celebrate on Championship Night at Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday.

Awtey finished second in the year’s final race behind winner Gary Wiltrout and had a tremendous 2022 campaign. Awtey won 10 feature events, which is half of the division’s feature races, and finished in the top five in all but one race.

