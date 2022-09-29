Barry Awtey clinched the Late Model Championship a week early but finally got to celebrate on Championship Night at Jennerstown Speedway on Saturday.
Awtey finished second in the year’s final race behind winner Gary Wiltrout and had a tremendous 2022 campaign. Awtey won 10 feature events, which is half of the division’s feature races, and finished in the top five in all but one race.
The championship is the second consecutive for Awtey and ninth overall.
Awtey was Jennerstown Speedway’s Limited Late Model champion in 1987 and 1988 and the Late Model champion in 2000, 2003, 2007, 2014, 2016, and 2021.
The Pro Stock championship came down to the final event. Jeff Giles had an eight-point lead going into the feature race over former track champion Adam Kostelnik.
After winning last week, Giles started toward the back and had to climb his way through traffic.
Kostelnik started on the front row and battled for the lead with Will Hemminger, but Hemminger pulled away, leaving Kostelnik in second. For more than half the race, Giles struggled to move into the top five, but with just seven laps to go, Giles got into a position that would secure the track championship.
The caution came out with five laps remaining. Hemminger pulled away for the win after the restart, leaving Kostelnik second once again. Giles worked his way to third, enough to beat Kostelnik in the points and claim his first-ever track championship by just six points over Kostelnik.
Tom Golik capped off a back-to-back title run in the Modifieds with a third-place finish. Golik had a 14-point lead going into the feature event over Jason Busch.
Busch had to move to a competitor’s car after a wreck in hot laps.
John Fama allowed Busch to jump behind the wheel of his machine and tape the number 42 on it to compete for the championship.
Anthony Aiello picked up his fourth modified win of the season. Busch came up short with a fifth-place finish in the feature race.
Steve Singo has been behind the wheel of a racecar for 24 years. On Saturday night, the Hooversville native won his first-ever championship.
Singo has been atop the Charger standings all season long. He had to start the feature race to claim the division championship.
Nate Valente, who finished second in the point standings behind Singo, started on the pole and led every lap for the win.
It took two green-white-checkered finishes to crown a champion in the Street Stocks.
Brent Bickerstaff won his first race of the season after holding off Dale Kimberly.
Kimberly made the pass for the lead on the final lap, but a caution regrouped the field for a restart. Bickerstaff and Kimberly were battling again when the white flag waived a second time after the restart, but cars got together again, tearing up points leader Greg Burbidge’s car.
Like Singo, Greg Burbidge had a big enough lead in the standings that all he had to do was take the green flag on Saturday night to claim the championship over Kimberly.
Bickerstaff and Kimberly restarted on the front row for a final time. The caution cooled the tires of Bickerstaff’s car enough to hold on for his first win of the year.
Johnathan Haburcsak also secured his first championship in the Fast N’ Furious 4’s.
The points leader’s car had issues last week and could not go again on Saturday. Haburcsak climbed behind the wheel of a Carlson Racing machine and used painter’s tape to put a 40 on it to run the final two races of the year.
Travis Shaffer claimed his first career win in the division after Caleb Vasos lost a right front and ended up in the wall with just a few laps left.
Jennerstown Speedway will return to action for opening weekend on April 29, 2023.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
The staff at the speedway will use this week off to prep for the first night of Fall Fest on Friday, Oct.7, which promises to be a good one.
Aaron Frye’s BOSS (Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series), wingless sprint cars, will be racing for $2,200 to win as the headline division.
Also, on the card for the opening night will be the Allegheny Sprint Tour, the RaceSaver 305 Sprints running for $1,000 to win. The Crate Wingless 602 Sprints also run for $1,000. Crate Late Models will run for $1,500, and the Modified 4 Cylinders race for $550 to win.
The headline event on Saturday, Oct. 8, is the Inaugural Rick Frazee Memorial 40-lap feature for the Crate Late Models paying $5,000 to win.
There will be a Super Late Model feature paying $2,500 to win. The Big Block Modifieds will run for $2,000, and the Pro Stocks, the Pure Stocks, and the Modified 4 Cylinders round out the program.
DJ Johnson can be reached at dj1360rpm@aol.com.
