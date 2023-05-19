Derry Area lost a 9-0 game Thursday to No. 2 seed Avonworth in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff baseball game played at Plum Senior High School.

The Trojans fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 9-0 loss to the Antelopes.

