Derry Area lost a 9-0 game Thursday to No. 2 seed Avonworth in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff baseball game played at Plum Senior High School.
The Trojans fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 9-0 loss to the Antelopes.
Avonworth started early as it scored on a walk by Ben Barnes in the first inning and a double by Derek Brooks in the second inning, taking a 3-0 lead early.
Avonworth added another run in the third, two more in the fourth, and three in the fifth inning to take a 9-0 advantage as the Trojans struggled to contain the high-powered Antelopes’ offense.
Colin Crawford earned the win for Avonworth. The pitcher lasted six innings, allowing two hits and no runs while walking one. Mason Horwat threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Roman Fridley took the loss for Derry Area. The righty lasted 3.2 innings, allowing six hits and six runs while striking out four.
Antonio Hauser and Cason Long each collected one hit to lead Derry Area.
The Antelopes had nine hits in the game. Horwat was 3 for 4 on the day with a double and 2 RBI for Avonworth. Derek Brooks and Brandon Sapolsky all managed multiple hits for Avonworth.
The Antelopes advance to Monday to play Shenango High School.
