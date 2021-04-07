Austin Butler: UNC Charlotte was 'best fit for me'

University of North Carolina at Charlotte head coach Ron Sanchez said you don’t have to watch Austin Butler long to get a sense of his toughness and competitive spirit.
Butler, a former Greater Latrobe standout, announced last week that he is transferring from Holy Cross to UNC Charlotte to play a fifth season.
“His efficient shooting, playmaking and rebounding are valuable assets that we will lean on during his time in Charlotte,” Sanchez said. “Austin’s contagious energy will be a welcome addition to our team, and we are excited to have him on campus for his final year of eligibility.”
A Second Team All-Patriot League selection, Butler scored 1,321 points during his Holy Cross career. He is excited for a fifth season at UNC Charlotte.
“I built a great relationship with coach Sanchez and the rest of the coaching staff immediately,” Butler said. “I felt comfortable with the coaching staff from day one of the recruiting process.”
The 6-foot-5 guard picked Charlotte after receiving interest from more than 35 other schools.
“Charlotte is a great city,” he said. “The university has wonderful facilities and a nice-looking campus. Charlotte was the best fit for me. I am excited to join the 49ers program.”
The 49ers finished 9-16 this season, falling to the University of Texas at San Antonio in the first round of the Conference USA Championships, 72-62. The 49ers last reached the NCAA Tournament in 2005.
Butler graduates this spring from Holy Cross with a degree in visual media and a minor in education. He is immediately eligible to play for the 49ers and will have one year of eligibility as a fifth-year graduate transfer. Because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the NCAA has granted an additional year of eligibility to winter athletes.
This past season, Butler averaged 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. He recorded 14 double-figure scoring games, including a career-high 30 points while shooting 11-for-14 from the field in a road win at Boston University in the final game of the regular season. Butler, who led the Crusaders in rebounding 11 times, grabbed 15 rebounds in a road game at Colgate on Jan. 17.
He finished top-10 in the league in several significant categories, including second in rebounding, third in three-point field goal percentage, sixth in steals, seventh in scoring and ninth in three-point field goals made. He hit 49.5% of his field goal attempts and 45.8% of his three-pointers.
In his Holy Cross career, Butler grabbed 571 rebounds, dished out 188 assists and recorded 126 steals while connecting on 37.4% (158 of 422) of his three-point field goals.
He finished his career ranked among the school’s career leaders: Fifth in three-point field goals made (158) and games started at 100.
He recorded 71 double-figure scoring games and 15 double-figure rebound games in his career, including grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds against Sacred Heart in December 2019. He averaged double-digit points in each of the last three seasons.
In 2017-18, Butler was named to the Patriot League All-Rookie team after averaging 9.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
Off the court, he was on the Patriot League Honor Roll several times during his time as an undergraduate.
Greater Latrobe’s all-time leading scorer with 1,905 points, Butler earned Second Team All-State honors. He was also a standout on the football and track and field teams, earning All-Conference honors as a quarterback and setting a school record in the javelin at 198 feet.
Butler, the son of Eric and Michele, has three brothers, Bryce, Landon and Max. Bryce finished his sophomore year at NCAA Division II West Liberty University (West Virginia), averaging 10.8 points per game. Meanwhile, Landon was a Class 5A All-Section 3 Honorable Mention selection for the Greater Latrobe boys’ varsity basketball team following his sophomore season.
