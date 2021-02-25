Austin Butler has been stepping up big time for the Holy Cross men’s basketball team.
The former Greater Latrobe standout scored a career-high 30 points to lead Holy Cross to an 86-75 victory against Boston University on Wednesday.
Butler made 11 of 14 field goal attempts on the night, including three three-pointers.
The senior scored a team-high 23 points in a 67-51 win against Army West Point on Sunday. In that game, he also had 12 rebounds and a career-high six steals.
Holy Cross improved to 5-11 in the Patriot League and overall. Led by Butler’s hot hand, the team shot a season-high 59.3% from the field, including 55.6% from behind the arc. Butler went 3-of-5 from downtown.
Butler averages a team second-best 16.1 points per game on 49.5% shooting.
His younger brother, Bryce, also a former standout at Greater Latrobe, scored seven points for West Liberty in a 126-96 win against Fairmont State on Wednesday.
