Fresh off being named Second Team All-Patriot League, former Greater Latrobe standout Austin Butler announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The Holy Cross senior was averaging 16.1 points a game before the men’s basketball program paused all team activities — including participation in the Patriot League Tournament — due to a positive COVID-19 test within the team. Holy Cross will not return to action, finishing with a 5-11 record.
Butler on Thursday made his announcement on Twitter. He thanked his Holy Cross coaches, teammates and school community for the last four years.
“I was fortunate to play for great coaches, build strong relationships, and receive an excellent education while a student at Holy Cross,” he wrote. “Since Holy Cross does not have a graduate program and I would like the opportunity to work on my master’s degree while playing basketball at a high, competitive level, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad student.”
Because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the NCAA has granted an additional year of eligibility to winter athletes, meaning Butler would be eligible to return for an additional season in 2021-22.
“I appreciate all of the support I have received from the Holy Cross coaches in making this difficult decision,” Butler wrote.
Holy Cross head coach Brett Nelson, in response to Butler’s announcement, tweeted praise of Butler as a competitor, hard worker and great teammate.
“It was a pleasure coaching you. ... So proud of your growth and excited for what’s in your future!”
Nelson said Butler made a “huge impact” the last four years at Holy Cross.
Throughout his career, Butler totaled 1,321 points, 571 rebounds, 188 assists and 126 steals, while connecting on 37.4% of his three-point field goals. Butler finished his career ranked fifth all-time at Holy Cross in three-point field goals made, fifth in games started and seventh in three-point field goals attempted.
Butler finished his senior season averaging 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals a game. He finished top-10 in the league in several significant categories, including second in rebounding, third in three-point field goal percentage, sixth in steals, seventh in scoring and ninth in three-point field goals made. He hit 49.5% of his field goal attempts and 45.8% of his three-pointers.
Butler led the team in rebounding 11 times and scoring seven times this season, as he finished in double figures in 14 of 16 games played.
