Voting for the Athlete of the Week is now live on the Bulletin’s website. Voting runs through the end of the day on Tuesday.
Boys
Updated: September 18, 2023 @ 6:07 pm
John Jablunovsky, Ligonier Valley football: John Jablunovsky played a large part in the Rams getting back to an even record and helping coach Roger Beitel get win number 150 with the victory against Apollo Ridge. John Jablunovsky scored three touchdowns in the 34-14 win, including setting the record for longest kickoff return for a TD with his 88-yard score.
PJ Germano, Greater Latrobe boys golf: Germano helped the Wildcats go 4-0 and clinch sole possession of the section title this past week. Germano had two performances where he finished under par and another where he finished second on the team with two strokes over par.
Girls
Robin Reilly, Greater Latrobe girls soccer: Robin Reilly was a large contributor for the Wildcats in a 2-0 week. Against Penn Hills, the recent West Virginia commit helped out in a 12-0 win with three assists. Later in the week in a clash against Franklin Regional, Robin Reilly opened the scoring with a first-half goal.
Danielle Dominick, Derry Area girls tennis: Dominick was outstanding this past week, competing in the WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 Singles Tournament. Dominick won all of her matches until reaching the finals, where she was defeated. Still, claiming second place will allow Dominick to go on and compete at the WPIAL Class AA Singles Championship, where a potential trip to states will be on the line.
Visit www.latrobebulletinnews.com/athlete to vote today!
