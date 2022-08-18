Wednesday was the next to last day for the Pittsburgh Steelers at St. Vincent for the 2022 return to training camp and it also marked another step closer for the team in game planning and prep for its second preseason game this Saturday against Jacksonville.

“Another good day today,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “We are working in preparation for Jacksonville. We think that is appropriate. We are excited about taking the next step in development, a little bit more game planning, going on the road and being in some of the environmental challenges associated with that. Jacksonville has been in one additional stadium. They are a week farther down the line in terms of collective maturity or development. That is exciting. We look forward to measuring ourselves against that and them in that environment. That is our mentality as we lean in on the rest of the week. We are starting to prepare for that and provide more detail and depth to our planning. From that perspective, it was a good day. We have more work ahead of us (Wednesday night) in the classroom. We will continue to do similar things (on Thursday).”

