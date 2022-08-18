Wednesday was the next to last day for the Pittsburgh Steelers at St. Vincent for the 2022 return to training camp and it also marked another step closer for the team in game planning and prep for its second preseason game this Saturday against Jacksonville.
“Another good day today,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “We are working in preparation for Jacksonville. We think that is appropriate. We are excited about taking the next step in development, a little bit more game planning, going on the road and being in some of the environmental challenges associated with that. Jacksonville has been in one additional stadium. They are a week farther down the line in terms of collective maturity or development. That is exciting. We look forward to measuring ourselves against that and them in that environment. That is our mentality as we lean in on the rest of the week. We are starting to prepare for that and provide more detail and depth to our planning. From that perspective, it was a good day. We have more work ahead of us (Wednesday night) in the classroom. We will continue to do similar things (on Thursday).”
And as the team continues to prep to travel and face host Jacksonville, it means working some of the players that were out with injuries early in camp back into the fold. With the exception of Isaiahh Loudermilk who didn’t finish Wednesday’s practice due to a rib injury, the rest of the team looks ready for the Jaguars on Saturday.
“Loudermilk wasn’t able to finish with a rib injury that is being evaluated,” Tomlin said. “No steps backward for the people that are working in an increased manner in an effort to get back to us. We are excited about that trajectory. We are going to need all hands on deck this weekend in Jacksonville.”
One of those players working their way back into the fold is second-year tight end Pat Freiermuth.
“Pat has done a good job of getting on a moving train,” Tomlin said. “He missed some time because of injury, but he is a wire-in young guy, but you are still uncomfortable with young guys missing time. It is reasonable to expect him to take a significant jump here in year two, in spite of the success that he had last year because he got the knowledge and experience associated with where he is. I expect him to continue to work hard and continue to be a guy on the rise. I’m excited for what maybe 2022 holds for him.”
Also seeing more work this week with the first team is rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who looked impressive in his preseason debut against Seattle last weekend.
“It is preparation more than anything,” Tomlin said. “(Pickett) is going to get some reps and more varsity-like action in this game in an effort to get to know him and see how he fares and what he is doing out here is just preparing for it.”
Seeing more reps during practice Wednesday was the quarterback often not talked about in the team’s current quarterback contest: Chris Oladokun.
“He has done some good things,” Tomlin said. “He has been working diligently. I appreciate his approach to business. The level of maturity that he is displaying; it is only a matter of time before he gets more physical reps to show what he is capable of.”
This time of year, teams are looking to cut their rosters to get down to 53, the Steelers just made some cuts to get down to 85.
“I don’t worry about the Jones,” Tomlin said. “We got enough going on here in terms of taking 90 or 85 to 53 and the division of labor within. Those stadium opportunities are weighted differently because we are not simulating football. It is football. We are excited about the challenge that Jacksonville presents us.”
Those stadium opportunities carry more weight in the evaluation process and trimming the roster. Tomlin was asked if the elimination process is a hard one.
“From a professional standpoint, they are not very hard at the early stages of it,” he said. “From a personal standpoint, it is hard because there are men on the other end of those decisions.”
That all said, Tomlin is not looking at the game in Jacksonville as yet another chance to see what the players are capable of and nothing more.
“I don’t know if I’m addressing this game as a dress rehearsal,” he said. “We are doing more game planning as part of the evolution of development. And we will get to next week, next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.