There wasn’t a lot of time actually spent on the mat.
And with practice and then the start of the season being held up because of the pandemic, some wrestling teams might actually want that at this point.
But not Derry Area head coach Mike Weinell.
“Absolutely not,” Weinell expressed. “Our goal is to get on the mat and get off as quickly as possible.”
Well, there were nine pins and two forfeits in Wednesday night’s WPIAL Class 2A sub-section 3-B match against visiting Southmoreland. But as long as the Trojans come out on top in most of those and the team score, Weinell is — to a certain degree — OK with that.
That’s what Derry Area did, 39-29, to improve to 2-0 in the sub-section. And both of the Trojans’ wins have come against two of the other teams — they beat Elizabeth Forward earlier this week — that are expected to battle it out for the playoffs.
“We’re pretty happy about that. They’re tough teams,” Weinell said, referring to Elizabeth Forward, which DA defeated, 35-30, on Monday with a pin in the final weight class, in addition to Southmoreland on Wednesday.
Speaking of pins, Derry Area had five — one more than Southmoreland — and the teams split the two forfeits. And with their being no bout at one weight class (132), that meant only one other match was decided by something other than a fall or forfeit.
“Most times, bonus points are what wins matches,” Weinell stressed. “We want to pin, not get pinned.
“You wrestle to win, but you also wrestle to pin. Anytime you can pin and get off the mat, that’s that much less time something can happen.
“Anyone can get pinned at any time. You can get caught.
“If you can get the fall, get it and get off the mat. You can condition or do something else afterward at practice.”
That’s one thing that may have led to a couple of those pins that went against the Trojans. But Weinell also said it’s something that can be rectified once the wrestlers get a little deeper into the season.
“Right now, we know we can fix that problem as far as conditioning,” Weinell indicated. “It’s just that we have to work harder in the room.
“We don’t have a lot of time in the room because our matches are back-to-back with most having one practice day in between. With this whole schedule change,” he added, talking about what the coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced teams to do.
“There’s not a lot of time for practice. It’s going to take a little bit, but we’re going to get there. At least I know we can fix it.”
One bout Weinell felt that conditioning came in to play was at 215, where the match began. Two periods in, Derry Area freshman Nathan Barkley was tied with Anthony Govern at 4-4.
However, only eight seconds into the third period, Govern reversed Barkley and turned it into a five-point move with three near-fall points. Govern eventually pinned Barkley in 5:27.
“He’s probably their best wrestler,” Weinell said of Govern. “(Barkley) was wrestling him tough, but just got caught in a third-period cradle.
“We were a little tired. Our conditioning isn’t quite there yet, but I thought we wrestled pretty well.
“We gave up a few matches, but (the Scotties) have a pretty solid team. Most of their guys wrestled all of last season, and we’re pretty young.”
Four of the next six weight classes also ended with pins.
The first two were quick ones and gave the Trojans a 12-6 lead as Noah Cymmerman and Dylan Klim registered falls in 1:40 and 54 seconds, respectively. Cymmerman defeated Mason Neiderhiser at 285 and Klim, wrestling in his first actual varsity match, pinned Logan Clawiter.
Derry Area forfeited to Makayla Slack at 113, but got the six points right back at 120 when Xavier Merlin pinned Kashton Bish in 3:33. Then, it was the Trojans’ turn as Southmoreland forfeited to Charlie Banks at 126 to make it 24-12.
Another pin, the fifth in seven matches — Andrew Johnson over Lucid Jackson in 3:29 — pulled Southmoreland to within 24-18. But that’s as close as the Scotties could get.
Derry Area 145-pounder Nick Reeping followed with a 3-1 decision against Tristan Ice, in the only bout not determined by fall or forfeit, for a 27-18 lead. The Trojans then extended the advantage to 15 (33-18) as Ty Cymmerman, after a takedown and nine near-fall points in the first period, turned Austin Hunker and pinned him in 3:33 at 152.
Down by those 15 points, Southmoreland needed a fall of some kind — pin or technical — in the final three weight classes to have a chance at winning. And the Scotties got one when Bryson Robinson (160) reversed Connor Lucas at the 1:50-mark of the second period and recorded a pin 17 seconds later, making it a nine-point match again at 33-24.
But Eric Catone sealed the victory for Derry Area with a pin of Brendan Moore in 2:39 at 172, and it was 39-23 with a team point also being deducted from the Southmoreland score after the match ended. The Scotties’ Josh Thoma set the final when he pinned Brayden Mickinac in the third period (5:37) at 189.
“If it’s a loss, you can’t have it be anything more than that,” Weinell remarked. “Those all add up to team points.
“Even if you just lose, it’s OK sometimes. You don’t want to give up bonus points, though.
“It happens, though. We just got to try and limit that as much as possible.”
And, as fate would have it, Derry Area’s next match comes against Mount Pleasant Area, which is probably the favorite in the sub-section. That matchup is next Wednesday, after the Trojans face two Class 3A teams — Greensburg Salem on Friday and Greater Latrobe on Monday — in non-section outings.
“I know Mount Pleasant is really good,” Weinell stated. “(The Vikings) are loaded.
“That’s going to be a real tough match for us. And the two matches before that (Greensburg Salem and Greater Latrobe) are going to be just as tough.
“They’re good triple-A teams. That’s why you wrestle them...for the competition.”
DERRY AREA 39 SOUTHMORELAND 29
215— Anthony Govern (S) p. Nathan Barkley, 5:27 285— Noah Cymmerman (DA) p. Mason Neiderhiser, 1:40 106— Dylan Klim (DA) p. Logan Clawiter, 0:54 113— Makayla Slack (S) won by forfeit 120— Xavier Merlin (DA) p. Kashton Bish, 3:33 126— Charlie Banks (DA) won by forfeit 132— No match 138— Andrew Johnson (S) p. Lucid Jackson, 3:29 145— Nick Reeping (DA) d. Tristan Ice, 3-1 152— Ty Cymmerman (DA) p. Austin Hunker, 3:33 160— Bryson Robinson (S) p. Connor Lucas, 2:33 172— Eric Catone (DA) p. Brendan Moore, 2:39 189— Josh Thoma (S) p. Brayden Mickinac, 5:37 (Team point deducted from Southmoreland for throwing headgear) Referee: Walton
