Track and field was not the first sport of choice for storied Ligonier Valley track coach Donald Smith, who turns 80 years old today.
“I was born with a football in my hand. I played in junior high, high school, and college,” he said. “I ran track in high school, (but it was) when I started coaching track, I thought what a great sport it is.”
And Smith had a pretty good career at Ligonier Valley. He went undefeated, 12-0, in Heritage Conference dual meet championships, 9-0 in Heritage Conference meet championships and 5-0 in Westmoreland County Coaches Association championships.
“When I was coaching we never lost a track meet,” Smith said. “It made it easier to recruit because people were starting to talk about track.”
People may have started to talk about track with the winning team that was out on the field but getting people to notice the team was a bit more difficult.
“Getting the track team noticed is very hard,” Smith said. “When I tried to recruit I would go to the football games, basketball games and soccer, I would go to different stuff, trying to find kids. Then you talk to them or their parents and they don’t know anything about track. Very few of them do. I was proud of the fact that I was able (to build the team up). The guy I took over from, he had 26 kids on the team. After that, we probably averaged between 55 and 65 kids and that is just the boys.”
Smith feels that track offers athletes opportunities other sports don’t.
“It is such an opportunity for a lot of kids,” he said. “In track, the nice thing is, everyone gets to participate. Everybody participates. There are 18 different events. You don’t sit on the bench as you do in other sports.”
Smith took over as head coach in 2007 and would stay there for the next six years.
In 2014 and 2015, he tried something a bit different. He became the assistant coach.
He then took back over as head coach from 2016 through 2018. He would return for one last go around in 2019 where he coached with his grandson Dylan Jackman.
“There were two times when I thought I better try and work someone in here to take over,” Smith said. “I built the program up and I just didn’t want to give it over to anybody.”
Smith took a bit of an unorthodox approach in trying to get someone in to take over.
“I had the one young guy,” he said. “He was my assistant for a couple of years. So, I said why don’t we do this, I will be the assistant coach and you be the head coach? Basically, I was teaching him. After the first meet, we would meet at the diner and I would make my schedule up of the guys that should be running in the different events. He would make his list and then we would sit down and compare notes. We would then come up with a lineup. That seemed to work out pretty well.”
Smith would repeat that process with his grandson in 2019.
“The other time I did it was the last year that I coached,” he said. “My grandson would text some of these guys that ran certain events and he would help them, so I figured maybe I would give this job to him. He came in and we did the same thing where he was the head coach and I was the assistant coach. We basically did it the same way. We would talk to each other on the phone or he would come to the house and we would discuss who would do what. It worked out real well too. Then he decided to move out to North Dakota. So, that was the end of that story.”
Smith is glad that he took the chance when asked to coach the track team.
“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “I ran track, but I never thought about coaching it. Then when the opportunity came, I figured I’d do it ... You can’t walk away and not have tried it, because somewhere down the road you’ll regret it.”
One thing Smith does feel he helped do was to give the athletes a good environment in which to thrive.
“It is the satisfaction that I gave these kids a good experience,” he said. “I wasn’t a head-beater or anything. You come down. We give you the workouts. I told them if they don’t do (the workouts), I’m going to notice it because they are not going to do well. You are going to notice it because you are not going to do well. I told them they need to be there and do the workouts. I wanted all the kids to get along and push each other. Be there for each other and it happened that way, so I’m real pleased.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.