With only two full days of training camp left at St. Vincent, the Pittsburgh Steelers worked Tuesday at seeing some of the players who have been hobbled throughout camp with injuries
“Another good day, got some pointed work done and continue to work in some situational football things that we need to tune up,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “But also excited about getting an extended look at some guys that have missed time for a variety of injuries and so forth. We got a significant number of guys that are working in various forms or levels of work and our goal is to keep that moving forward in an effort to get those guys to the stadium this week. It is a big week for guys like (Kevin) Dotson and (Genard) Avery and others. If you saw them getting additional reps, they need the exposure and we need the exposure to them. Equally as important is they need the readiness as we step into a stadium this weekend.”
One of the highlights of Tuesday was the multiple one-on-one contests that played out between rookie wide receiver George Pickens and free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The reps were so that coaches could get some more looks at the emerging Pickens. The two battled back an forth with Pickens finally juking Fitzpatrick free via a full burst of speed and a sudden stop to make one catch.
“The exposure was not for Minkah,” Tomlin said. “It was for George.”
It did bring up a question in the post-practice media scrum about what the team could do this year to free Fitzpatrick up so that he could work on turning the ball over as he has done in previous seasons before last year.
Tomlin was candid in his response, laying that responsibility on the lack of a good run defense last year.
“Believe me there is nothing wrong with Minkah or his turnover ability or tally,” Tomlin said. “Sometimes, it is circumstantial. We didn’t stop the run well enough a year ago, so, if you are looking for something to blame in regard to that or a storyline relative to that. Minkah is a great football player. There was no lack of production in that area from him.”
And with the team’s time winding down at St. Vincent, Tomlin commented on if the team benefited from being back in Latrobe for training camp this year.
“I don’t know if you can ever measure it, but I think that any of us that have been involved in team sports at any level appreciates that which we can not measure. That component that compromises team. A camaraderie, togetherness, selflessness and things of that nature. All of us have been on teams, most of our lives; we have respect and appreciation.”
