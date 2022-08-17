With only two full days of training camp left at St. Vincent, the Pittsburgh Steelers worked Tuesday at seeing some of the players who have been hobbled throughout camp with injuries

“Another good day, got some pointed work done and continue to work in some situational football things that we need to tune up,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “But also excited about getting an extended look at some guys that have missed time for a variety of injuries and so forth. We got a significant number of guys that are working in various forms or levels of work and our goal is to keep that moving forward in an effort to get those guys to the stadium this week. It is a big week for guys like (Kevin) Dotson and (Genard) Avery and others. If you saw them getting additional reps, they need the exposure and we need the exposure to them. Equally as important is they need the readiness as we step into a stadium this weekend.”

